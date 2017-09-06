36 Celebrities Living Their Best Lives Aboard Boats

Is there anything more glamorous than a high-profile celebrity aboard a gorgeous boat setting sail in one of the world’s most sought after travel destinations? Unless there are crown jewels and Impressionist paintings involved, literally nothing could out-glam a star-studded boat ride.
RELATED: See Every A-Lister Who’s Partied on David Geffen’s Luxury Yacht
VIDEO: Coinage: 10 Quotes From Famous Women About Money
Scroll down below to see your favorite celebrities lounging by the sea, because why not?!
-
1. George Clooney (2017)
The actor stepped away from his newborn twins to attend the Venice Film Festival—and of course he arrived in style. Clooney led a group of boats to a dock, pausing momentarily to acknowledge the cameras. A true Hollywood gentleman.
-
2. Susan Sarandon (2017)
Sarandon was dressed appropriately for boat-ready weather in a bright white shirt and floppy sunhat, but she wasn't on her way to lounge by the water. No, the actress was taking a boat to the Venice Film Festival and looking incredibly summery while she was at it.
-
3. Kirsten Dunst (2017)
The actress looked cool and calm as she rode over the water in a boat on the way to the Venice Film Festival.
-
4. Grace Kelly (1954)
The actress and soon-to-be royal propped herself against the rail of a boat while filming the movie Green Fire in Colombia.
-
5. Sophia Loren (1965)
The Italian screen siren soaked up the sun in a classic one-piece while riding off the back of a motor boat in 1965.
-
6. Brigitte Bardot (1968)
The French icon posed in a floral bikini while aboard a small boat docked in the harbor of La Madrague, near St. Tropez.
-
7. Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor (February 17, 1978)
Elizabeth Taylor and her fifth husband, Richard Burton, took their dogs along for a ride aboard the "Beatriz of Bolivia."
-
8. Princess Diana and Prince Charles (1990)
The royal couple enjoyed some summertime yachting in Majorca, Spain.
-
9. Paris Hilton (2005)
The famed heiress lounged sea-side in a glittering floral gown during the 2005 Cannes Film Festival.
-
10. Mischa Barton (2005)
The O.C. star coordinated with her surroundings while posing for a photocall aboard Yacht Satine in Cannes.
-
11. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart (2005)
The longtime couple took in the view as they traveled around Venice, Italy by boat.
-
12. Ryan Gosling and Faith Wladyka (2010)
Gosling and his Blue Valentine co-star enjoyed the yacht party lifestyle while abroad in Cannes.
-
13. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (2012)
Kimye begrudgingly stepped off a yacht during the 65th annual Cannes Film Festival.
-
14. Rihanna (2012)
RiRi grabbed exuded glamor while grabbing beer aboard a yacht in Portofino, Italy.
-
15. Alessandra Ambrosio (2013)
The model stunned in midnight blue while attending a Roberto Cavalli yacht party at Cannes.
-
16. Uma Thurman (2013)
The actress boarded the Oasis yacht during the 66th annual Cannes Film Festival.
-
17. Sandra Bullock and George Clooney (2013)
The actors shared a laugh while cruising to the Venice Film Festival premiere of Gravity.
-
18. Kim Kardashian West (2014)
The reality star showed off her curves in a woven dress while attending a yacht party in Cannes.
-
19. George and Amal Clooney (2014)
The Clooneys memorably got married in Venice back in 2014—so, naturally, they celebrated their marital bliss aboard a boat or two.
-
20. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip (2015)
The Queen and her longtime husband set off to sea in Berlin with the then President of Germany and his wife.
-
21. Johnny Depp (2015)
The movie star toured the shores of Cannes in an emerald green suit.
-
22. Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick (2016)
The Trolls voice talents celebrated the animated film at Cannes.
-
23. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (2016)
The lovestruck royals conversed aboard a fishing boat on their 2016 tour of Canada.
-
24. Prince Harry (2016)
The handsome prince toured the Caribbean in style.
-
25. Hailey Baldwin (2016)
The model took to the open sea while abroad in Sydney, Australia.
-
26. Barack and Michelle Obama (2017)
Our former President famously snapped a shot of his wife while abroad David Geffen's luxury yacht.