Preview Carrie Underwood's Many Expected CMA Awards Outfit Changes

The Country Music Association Awards are tonight and Carrie Underwood is definitely ready to host!

The country star shared some up close and personal photos of her many, many outfits for the night, sharing just seven of her expected 10-plus ensembles, each one colorful, blinged-out, and inspired by a different decade. With intricate beading, bright sequins, and even some fringe and animal print making an appearance, we seriously cannot wait to see each of the full looks on the gorgeous songstress this evening.

Underwood is hosting the CMA Awards for the ninth year with her partner-in-crime Brad Paisley. The awards are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, so we're sure to be in for a great show, with even more star power and showmanship than in previous years. "It's a big deal, 50 years," Paisley told Southern Living in the publication's September issue. "This is the year to show some class. I will be wearing a tuxedo."

"We're definitely there for each other," Underwood said in the same interview, and revealed that the duo writes much of the show's material by themselves. “Brad is willing to make himself the butt of the joke, which you've got to respect," she added. "We're both willing to look stupid, but he assumes the role of annoying big brother. And I’m sure he would call me the annoying little sister."

We're excited to watch the pair in action, and fawn over Underwood's spectacular outfits, tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Scroll down below to see the preview photos of Underwood's decade-inspired ensembles!