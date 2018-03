Blake Shelton Sports Hilarious Fake Baby Bump While Hanging with Pregnant Behati Prinsloo

The newest trend in celebrity baby news? Hilarious male and female "popping" photos. Expecting parents Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine started the trend when they shared a laughworthy snap of themselves with "matching" bumps on Instagram.

Now, Levine's pal and coworker on The Voice Blake Shelton has joined in the fun, posting a pic with Prinsloo imitating the Maroon 5 frontman's expanded belly pose. "Met these two sweet pregnant ladies today," Levine captioned the LOL photo.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Says His Relationship With Gwen Stefani Saved His Life

It seems that Prinsloo and Levine are becoming increasingly close with Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefaniโ€”earlier this month the couples posted a backstage selfie from The Voice set together. These are some #couplegoals, everyone.

Week 20 and I'm finally popping! #impregnanttoo A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 3, 2016 at 4:17pm PDT

My two favorite laker fans. ๐Ÿ‘ถ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ€ A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Apr 2, 2016 at 12:56pm PDT