Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Beyonce Talks Style
1. Must-Have Accessory"I'm not dressed unless I have earrings on, like big hoops. I've always worn big earrings. Off the red carpet, I don't really feel comfortable with many rings and bracelets on. I love earrings though."
2. Designer Obsessions"Alexander McQueen and Jean Paul Gaultier are two designers I love right now. Their clothes are feminine, sexy and modern. I just went to the Giuseppe Zanotti showroom, and he had the most spectacular shoes. It was like being in a candy store-I was obsessed with every shoe! Right now, I love anything with a high platform."
3. Style Icons"Charlize Theron is always beautiful and feminine. I love her couture looks and dramatic silhouette. Halle Berry is elegant and sophisticated. I love that in the seventies Cher and Diana Ross looked like superstars and never played it safe. When they were onstage, they gave you drama-and I love drama."
4. Pre-Superstar Style"Growing up, I was a tomboy. I refused to carry a purse and wouldn't wear a dress. That was the eighties and it was all about the hip-hop influence-baggy jeans and big shirts. [Her mother, Tina Knowles] hated it! But then I started singing and ended up watching all of the footage of the Supremes and Tina Turner. And I thought to myself, 'They're so beautiful. I want to be like them.'"
5. Off-Camera Style"I'm a lot more conservative in my personal life. But even when I'm dressed down, I wear a nice shirt, nice jeans and stilettos. Even when I go on vacation, where no one's going to see me, I enjoy picking out new clothes, bathing suits and accessories. I do it for myself because I enjoy fashion. It makes me feel like me."
6. Latest Look"I was going to do the shorter hair [for her new album] that I had when I performed with Tina Turner at the Grammys earlier this year, which I loved. But I've decided to wear my hair straight instead. I've had so many different hairstyles, and I don't want this project to be about my hair. With my makeup, I was doing a lot of liquid liner before. Now I'm into a gold smoky eye and natural-tone lip."
More Beyonce! The star shares her fashion and beauty obsessions, and her favorite red-carpet looks.
