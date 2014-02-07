Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Best Manicures of 2012
-
1. Anne HathawayHathaway paired her Givenchy ensemble with a blinged-out reverse French manicure at the London premiere of Les Miserables. Her manicurist Jenni Draper used a trio of budget-friendly lacquers by Mavala (in Silver, Sparkling Silver, and Reno) to create the look.
-
2. Cameron DiazDiaz's manicurist Michelle Davignon used LCN's Walk of Fame ($14, lcnboutique.com) to play off of the star's Lanvin ensemble.
-
3. Anne HathawayThe star added a lone white nail to her red manicure.
-
4. Vanessa HudgensHudgens debuted mint and white sparkly acrylic nails at the 24 Hour Plays benefit performance in New York. “Me and my little sister got acrylic long nails for Halloween, so they were red,” she explained. “Then I got bored, so I painted them white. Then I got bored of the white, so I got mint and glitter, so now I’m left with Easter eggs! It’s good for now, but they’re going to change soon.” As for the length? “It’s very impractical,” she said. “I could barely button my shirt!”
-
5. Rita OraTo match both of her ensembles at the MTV EMAs, the singer added red lace detail to each of her digits.
-
6. Gwen StefaniA white statement nail added edge to Stefani's otherwise dark manicure.
-
7. Heidi KlumKlum mirrored the studded detail in her dress with her metallic bejeweled nails.
-
8. Kim KardashianKardashian accented her ornate LBD with a shiny patent manicure.
-
9. Kerry Washington"These are actually from a photo shoot I did yesterday with my Django co-stars Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio," Washington told us on her nude and black half-moon mani. "I funked it up a little bit. I added the half moon!"
-
10. Tyra BanksThe supermodel mirrored her gown's crisp striped pattern on her nails in October.
-
11. Michelle ObamaAt the Democratic National Convention in September 2012, the First Lady wore a trendy grey manicure.
-
12. Sophia BushBush was trendy in tangerine from head to toe, matching her dress to her manicure.
-
13. RihannaManicure maven Rihanna accented her black and white top with a matte sable design.
-
14. Ellie KemperThe Office star matched her inky navy lacquer to her intricate dress.
-
15. Ashley MadekweThe Revenge star played up her printed ensemble with a neon orangey-pink lacquer.
-
16. Olivia MunnBetween Munn's polka dotted manicure and spherical-print dress, her ensemble at the 2012 VH1 Do Something Awards certainly came full circle.
-
17. Zooey DeschanelNever one to disappoint in the manicure department, Deschanel wore a gold glitter and red French design with a checkered statement nail.
-
18. Marion CotillardThe actress wore a delicate robin's egg blue lacquer.
-
19. Jessica BielAt the ESPY Awards in July 2012, Biel wore a pretty coral hue.
-
20. Serena WilliamsEver the nail art enthusiast, Williams served up a floral pattern on a nude base at Wimbledon 2012.
-
21. Zooey DeschanelAlways one to lacquer up in fun nail art, Deschanel added a 3D bow decked out in rhinestones to her pastel yellow manicure.
-
22. Alexa ChungChung dressed up her nude nails with a ladybug-shaped gem.
-
23. Ginnifer GoodwinI went to tweet that I’d be presenting, and realized that my nail polish is the exact color of the Twitter emblem and banner,” said Goodwin, who wore OPI's I Don't Give a Rotterdam shade. “I’m calling it Twitter blue. I hope that OPI doesn’t mind that I renamed their polish!”
-
24. Cobie SmuldersThe How I Met Your Mother star wore Chanel's Le Vernis in Graphite, a slate-hued mirrored chrome.
-
25. Minka KellyKelly added a pop of color with Chanel's Orange Fizz ($27, chanel.com).
-
26. Princess Eugenie's Patriotic Nail ArtTo celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee, Princess Eugenie got creative with her mani, and wore a fun Union Jack design.
-
27. Jennifer HudsonHudson wore a cute violet lacquer.
-
28. Karolina KurkovaThe model was trendy in tangerine, matching her nails to her outfit and lipstick.
-
29. SantigoldThe star matched her nails to her cool turquoise eye shadow.
-
30. Emma StoneThe actress paired her bold red dress with a soft blue lacquer.
-
31. Busy PhilippsPhilipps put a twist on the traditional French mani by adding cobalt tips.
-
32. Jessica AlbaAlba added a springy pop of color to her ensemble with a lilac nail polish.
-
33. Ginnifer GoodwinThe actress offset her LBD with a cute robin's egg blue.
-
34. Michelle TrachtenbergTrachtenberg wore a trendy seafoam lacquer.
-
35. Brooklyn DeckerAt the Battleship Australian premiere in Sydney, Decker matched her gold nails to the sleeves on her dress.
-
36. Taylor SwiftThe singer channeled her inner Greek goddess at the ACM awards in Las Vegas by pairing her gold polish with an elegant white dress.
-
37. RihannaAt the UK photocall for Battleship, Rihanna added a metallic tip to her white nails.
-
38. Kristen StewartStewart's manicurist Ashlie Johnson painted on Chanel's Rouge Carat.
-
39. Selena GomezGomez was pretty in pink at the Kid's Choice Awards.
-
40. Miranda LambertLambert showed off her gilded mani at the ACM Awards.
-
41. Carrie UnderwoodUnderwood painted on a soft candy pink.
-
42. Hillary ScottLady Antebellum singer Scott lacquered up in a punchy cobalt.
-
43. Martina McBrideMcBride wore a creamy pastel.
-
44. Abbie CornishCornish wore Wasteland by CK One, a gunmetal grey, then painted on a light grey statement nail.
-
45. Katharine McPheeThe Smash star accented her blue dress with a pastel seafoam polish.
-
46. January JonesThe actress played up her all-black ensemble with an inky noir manicure.
-
47. Beyonce
Beyonce wore a shimmer-flecked cobalt inspired by new daughter Blue Ivy while out in New York City.
-
48. Zoe KravitzKravitz kicked off spring with a grass green polish at Calvin Klein's screening of The Hunger Games in New York City.
-
49. RihannaEver the mani enthusiast, Rihanna added a golden tip to her intricate nail art.
-
50. Miranda LambertAt the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games, Lambert wore a steely pewter polish.
-
51. Kate MiddletonOn a recent trip to Leicester, England, the Duchess of Cambridge traded her traditional nude nail for a springy peach lacquer.
-
52. Jennifer Lopez"We were excited to try out a more modern look for the red carpet," said manicurist Tom Bachik, who created JLo's nails at the Academy Awards. He achieved the look using the L'Oreal Color Riche Nail Polish in Because You're Worth It as the base, then swiped the brand's Haute Couture Red onto the tip in a V-shape.
-
53. Sandra BullockBullock painted on a dark ink polish at the 2012 Oscars.
-
54. Kristen WiigThe Bridesmaids star lacquered up in basic black at the 2012 Oscars.
-
55. Kate MaraMara's sable nails provided a striking contrast to her feminine ensemble.
-
56. Alexa ChungChung's nail art drew many eyes at 2012 London Fashion Week in February.
-
57. SealThe singer was spotted lacquered up in a fluorescent yellow.
-
58. Cash WarrenWarren hit up New York Fashion Week 2012 in a bold fuchsia polish.
-
59. Rihanna"I wanted something a little Michelle Pfeiffer from Scarface - sexy, but a little gangsta' at the same time," Rihanna told Ryan Seacrest of her gown. To complement her Armani halter, manicurist Kimmie Kyees applied Red Carpet Manicure's gel manicure in the Amor 24 shade. Kyees added a gold dollar sign to the singer's nails to finish the look.
-
60. Katy PerryFeeling blue, Katy? The singer matched her hair to her powder blue gown, and finished the look with a sapphire French manicure.
-
61. Lady GagaAlways one to sport outrageous manicures, Gaga wore long, mirror-like nails in a steely gunmetal.
-
62. Kelly RowlandRowland sported a gilded manicure with a blinged-out rhinestone statement nail.
-
63. Miranda LambertLambert's fingers gave off shine with a shimmery champagne polish.
-
64. Jennifer HudsonHudson wore a shimmery azure lacquer on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
-
65. Vanessa HudgensHudgens wore a shiny copper polish to the Los Angeles premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.
-
66. Zoe SaldanaSaldana added contrast to her white gown with a striking black manicure.
-
67. Kristen WiigThe SNL star wore a dark noir lacquer at the 2012 SAG Awards.
-
68. Melissa McCarthyFunny lady McCarthy wore a black polish laced with with copper shimmer.
-
69. Tilda SwintonSwinton wore a deep red wine hue.
-
70. Emmy RossumThe Shameless star accented her printed frock with a creamy pastel pink mani.
-
71. Katherine HeiglAt the New York premiere of One for the Money, Heigl wore a retro half moon manicure in a wine and buff combo.
-
72. Rachel ZoeThe fashionista sported a deep bordeaux on her nails.
-
73. Cameron DiazDiaz hit up Paris Fashion Week with a dark wine manicure.
-
74. Mandy MooreThe singer wore a plum wine lacquer to an event in Hollywood.
-
75. Emma RobertsRoberts matched her frock to her manicure with a steely silver polish.
-
76. Jennifer HudsonHudson accented her black and white ensemble with a punchy neon pink.
-
77. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon worked siren red nails and a siren red gown at the Golden Globes.
-
78. Michelle WilliamsThe Golden Globes Best Actress winner took a break from her everyday neutrals, opting instead for a bright, contrasting pink.
-
79. Salma HayekHayek's nails may look as black as her strapless Gucci gown, but they're actually a deep shade of purple.
-
80. Zooey DeschanelTiny black and white tuxedos? We're in love!
-
81. Evan Rachel WoodThe Golden Globes Best Supporting Actress nominee accented her slinky green Gucci dress with a down-to-earth greige.
-
82. Shailene WoodleyAn earthy burnt orange tone - Essie's Very Structured - stood out against the Golden Globes Best Supporting Actress nominee's pale pastel Marchesa gown.
-
83. Julianna MarguliesDeborah Lippmann's Glamorous Life, a mellow rose gold polish, paired regally with the Golden Globes Best Actress nominee's beaded purple Naeem Khan gown.
-
84. Alexa ChungAlways the trendsetter, Chung added a pop of fiery tangerine to her otherwise dark ensemble.
-
85. Kylie JennerKim's little sister accented her burnt orange frock with a navy mani.
1 of 85
Anne Hathaway
Hathaway paired her Givenchy ensemble with a blinged-out reverse French manicure at the London premiere of Les Miserables. Her manicurist Jenni Draper used a trio of budget-friendly lacquers by Mavala (in Silver, Sparkling Silver, and Reno) to create the look.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Mandy Moore Just Revealed the Most Romantic Engagement Ring Story
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:45 PM
Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop
Mar 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Prince William's Changing Looks
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Important Is It for Your Family to Like Your Boyfriend? A Psychologist Weighs In
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM