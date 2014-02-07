Hudgens debuted mint and white sparkly acrylic nails at the 24 Hour Plays benefit performance in New York. “Me and my little sister got acrylic long nails for Halloween, so they were red,” she explained. “Then I got bored, so I painted them white. Then I got bored of the white, so I got mint and glitter, so now I’m left with Easter eggs! It’s good for now, but they’re going to change soon.” As for the length? “It’s very impractical,” she said. “I could barely button my shirt!”