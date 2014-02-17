Go Behind the Scenes at the 2014 BAFTAs!

At Sunday night's British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, stars like best actress-winner Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence (who beat out favorite Lupita Nyong'o for the best supporting actress statue) may have won big, but everyone had a good time. The proof is in these photos, where cameras caught Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor (who won best actor for his role in 12 Years a Slave), and BAFTA Fellowship recipient Helen Mirren hanging out backstage showing off their statues, as well as Rita Ora, Naomi Campbell, and Oprah Winfrey making a ladies' night out of the awards show's after-parties. And oh, yes, there's more...
-
1. And the Award Goes To...Winners Cate Blanchett (in Alexander McQueen), Chiwetel Ejiofor, and BAFTA Fellowship recipient Helen Mirren show off their statues.
-
2. Lupita Nyong'o and Michael Fassbendergreat each other on the awards show red carpet at the Royal Opera House in London.
-
3. Prince Williamsays hello to fans on the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards show.
-
4. No. 1 PalsThough Wolf of Wall Street didn't take home any awards, director Martin Scorsese and lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio still have plenty to celebrate.
-
5. Party PeopleAngelina Jolie, Tinie Tempah, and Brad Pitt attend Entertainment One's BAFTA after-party at England's London Edition Hotel.
-
6. In the Ladies LoungeRita Ora, Naomi Campbell, Oprah Winfrey, Georgina Chapman, and Karen Elson hang out at the Weinstein Co. Entertainment and Pathe post-BAFTA party at the Rosewood London.
-
7. Band of BlueGillian Anderson (in Balmain Haute Couture), Stanley Tucci, and Amy Adams (in Victoria Beckham Collection) strike a pose at the Weinstein Co. Entertainment and Pathe post-BAFTA party at the Rosewood London.