Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Amy Schumer's Best Red Carpet Looks
1. In Dion Lee, 2015
Schumer was absolutely stunning at the Trainwreck premiere, working her curves in a second-skin deep-V leather Dion Lee LBD, complete with smoldering makeup and strappy patent black sandals.
2. In Narciso Rodriguez, 2015
Schumer struck a pose at the Trainwreck screening in a curve-hugging red textured wool crepe Narciso Rodriguez dress with black strappy Narciso Rodriguez sandals.
3. In a Color-Block Dress, 2015
At the screening of her new film Trainwreck, Schummer color-blocked like a pro in a black-and-cobalt blue sheath, with black ankle-strap sandals.
4. In Halston Heritage, 2015
The comedienne may be funny onscreen, but she takes her red carpet fashion seriously. She stunned in a modern black high-slit Halston Heritage gown with gilded accents. A black cltuch and ankle-strap peep-toe platforms completed her look.
5. In a LBD, 2015
Schumer knows all too well the power of the LBD—she was radiant at the 2015 Peabody Awards in a form-fitting black dress that flattered her every curve.
6. In David Meister, 2015
Before Schumer pranked Kimye on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala, she found the time to pose in a minimalist plunging David Meister navy gown.
7. In Balmain, 2015
Schumer got graphic at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in a sexy black-and-white Balmain number with black pumps.
8. In a Black Gown, 2015
Schumer wowed at the 2015 Oscars after-party in a curve-hugging plunging black gown with black accessories.
9. In a Sparkly Cut-Out Design, 2015
Schumer shimmered at the GQ and LeBron James Celebrate All-Star Style event in a dark metallic design with a peek-a-boo cut-out detail. A chain-lined black clutch and black shoes rounded out her look.
10. In a Little Red Dress, 2014
Schumer went monochromatic for the 2014 GQ Men of the Year party in a siren-red deep-V LRD (little red dress) with matching red pumps.
11. In a Jacquard Dress, 2014
At the 24th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards, Schumer amped up the luxe factor in a rich jacquard mini that she styled with a box clutch and black strappy stilettos.
12. In a Nude Dress, 2014
Schumer was radiant at NRDC's Night of Comedy benefiting the Natural Resources Defense Council in a black-lined origami nude dress, complete with a sparkly clutch and black pumps.
13. In a Dusty Blue Frock, 2014
Amy Schumer sweetened up for the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards in a dusty blue fit-and-flared frock with peek-a-boo hemline panels.
