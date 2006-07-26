Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
Alicia Keys
-
1. Alicia Keys
-
2. Alicia Keys
-
3. Alicia Keys
-
4. Alicia KeysJuly
-
5. Alicia KeysNovember
-
6. Alicia Keys
-
7. 2009
For the Academy Awards, the "Empire State of Mind" singer channeled Old Hollywood with seductive waves and dramatic makeup.
1 of 7
Alicia Keys
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Mandy Moore Just Revealed the Most Romantic Engagement Ring Story
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:45 PM
Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop
Mar 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Prince William's Changing Looks
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Important Is It for Your Family to Like Your Boyfriend? A Psychologist Weighs In
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM