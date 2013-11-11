8 Celebrity Instagram Photos You May Have Missed This Weekend

Busy weekend keep you from scrolling through your Instagram feed? No worries! We rounded up the best celebrity photos, including this shot of the Bundchen-Brady clan from their tropical family vacation. The model and mother of two posted this idyllic shot of herself and husband Tom Brady with 11-month-old daughter Vivan propped on his shoulders, and while the location is not specified it looks like a nice break from the increasingly chilly New England weather the family is used to! But that’s not all that went down this weekend. See seven more star photos that had us buzzing.
1. Gisele BundchenThe Bundchen-Brady clan enjoyed a little fun in the sun, while the New England Patriots had a bye week.
2. Lea MicheleThe actress didn't let a bit of weekend work get her down! She snapped this selfie with Jonathan Groff and makeup artist Melanie Inglessis while at a photo shoot.
3. Drew BarrymoreIt doesn't look like Drew Barrymore is ready to embrace the vampy lip for fall! "@flowerbeauty Ginger Lily Lipstick helps me not miss summer," she captioned.
4. Bella ThorneNail art plus playtime with her cat made for a "purrfect" series of weekend events for Bella Thorne!
5. Debra MessingForget about Sunday football, Debra Messing was enjoying America's favorite pastime: baseball! The actress snapped photo at a little league game.
6. Emma RobertsThe actress took the animal accessory trend to new levels while on a swamp tour.
7. Lauren ConradSweet dreams to Lauren Conrad's pups! And may they envision long walks and homemade dog treats.
8. Anna CampThe actress's Bowery Bear took in the sights and sounds of New York City.