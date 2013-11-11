8 Celebrity Instagram Photos You May Have Missed This Weekend

Busy weekend keep you from scrolling through your Instagram feed? No worries! We rounded up the best celebrity photos, including this shot of the Bundchen-Brady clan from their tropical family vacation. The model and mother of two posted this idyllic shot of herself and husband Tom Brady with 11-month-old daughter Vivan propped on his shoulders, and while the location is not specified it looks like a nice break from the increasingly chilly New England weather the family is used to! But that’s not all that went down this weekend. See seven more star photos that had us buzzing.

