Mar 6, 2018 @ 4:45 PM
7 Wedding Clutches We Love
1. Charlotte Olympia "Marry Me" Pandora ClutchInspired by the fun, flirty bride, this Pandora clutch features a lucite box with magnetic Swarovksi crystal ring clasp and three adorable inserts, embroidered with "Marry Me," "Just Married" and "I Do" lettering.
Pandora Clutch, $990; charlotteolympia.com
2. Clara Kasavina Rosalie ClutchThis stunning Swarovski-encrusted miniaudiere is a piece of jewelry in and of itself. Intricate floral detailing with sculpted with metalwork, a floral clasp and hand-sewn silk lining--it emits over-the-top romance.
Rosalie Clutch, $1,825; clarakasavina.com
3. Marchesa Iris Lizard ClutchA touch of mint lizard goes a long way with this constructed faceted box with a luminous crystal clasp. From a super-sleek charmeuse sheath to an airy tulle ball gown, the architectural bands of pave crystals down the front are a perfect complement to any gown.
Iris Lizard Clutch, $2,295; bergdorfgoodman.com
4. Alexander McQueen Twin Skull Swirl-Studded Leather Box ClutchFeminine meets fierce with this lean box clutch. The swirls of studs impressed upon ivory lambskin and signature twin skulls make this a serious statement bag.
Leather Box Clutch, $2,654; saksfifthavenue.com
5. Halston Heritage ClutchThis super-structured octagonal minaudiere comes in white leather with rose gold detailing.
Octagonal Minaudiere, $295; bloomingdales.com
6. Judith Lieber Crystal Bow ClutchEvery First Lady since 1953 has worn Judith Lieber to the Presidential Inaugural ceremonies. Consider this opulent Austrian-microcrystal beaded bow your bridal heirloom.
Crystal Bow Clutch, $5,995; neimanmarcus.com
7. Crystallography Box ClutchEncrusted in eclectic jewels—some delicately wrapped in textured tulle-Moyna's exclusive bridal carryall for BHLDN is as pretty as can be. Pair with a jeweled belt or chandelier earrings.
Box Clutch, $250; BHLDN.com
