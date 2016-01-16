7 Things to Know About Singer Nathan Sykes  

For five years, Nathan Sykes was a member of the British boy band, The Wanted. The group, which gave us catchy dance-floor anthems like the 2011 number-one hit, “Glad You Came,” went their separate ways in 2014, promising fans that they would someday work together again. But 22-year-old Sykes has been far from quiet ever since the hiatus was announced.

In fact, it seems that the singer was just getting started with a budding career as a solo artist. He’s been hitting the studio with his former flame Ariana Grande, who he dated in 2013, and reinventing his musical style with a debut record that’s slated to come out later this year. Sykes has already given us a taste of what to expect from the album, which has spawned three fresh and catchy songs so far—the latest being his upcoming single with Grande, “Over and Over Again,” which he performed at the Billboard Hollywood Party on New Year’s Eve. The singer sure knows how to keep us wanting more—and we’re OK with that. Scroll down for seven things to know about buzzy new solo music star.