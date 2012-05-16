Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Make-Ahead Appetizers from Celebrity Chefs
1. 7 Make-Ahead Appetizers from Celebrity ChefsThese small bites are perfect for any summer party. They're easy to eat and can be prepared in advance, so you can actually enjoy the party with your guests instead of spending it in the kitchen! Whether you're going for a five-course meal or a cocktail-only affair, try these star-chef recipes to start the night off on just the right note.
2. Wolfgang Puck's BruschettaIngredients:
•12, 1-inch thick slices, country-style Italian bread
•3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
•1 tablespoon roasted garlic
•3 tablespoons julienned basil, for garnish
•4 ripe tomatoes, cored and cut into 1/2-inch dice
•1/2 cup oven-dried tomatoes, coarsely chopped
•1 tablespoon Wolfgang Puck Tomato Basil Sauce
•1/2 cup julienned basil leaves
•1/2 teaspoon salt
•1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
•1/4 teaspoon crushed dried red pepper flakes
Instructions:
1. Pre-heat broiler or grill.
2. In medium bowl combine fresh and oven-dried tomatoes, sauce, basil, salt and black and red peppers. Set aside.
3. Broil or grill bread until golden brown on both sides. In small bowl combine extra-virgin olive oil and roasted garlic.
4. Brush over toasted bread slices.
5. Using a slotted spoon to drain off excess liquid, divide tomato mixture among bread slices. Garnish with extra julienned basil leaves, if desired, and serve immediately. Serves 6.
3. Jose Garces's Tortilla EspanolaIngredients:
•6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
•1/2 cup small diced onion
•1 clove garlic, minced
•2 eggs, lightly beaten
•2 potatoes, peeled, diced and blanched
•salt to taste
Directions:
1. Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Sauté the onion and garlic until soft.
2. Lightly beat the eggs in a medium mixing bowl. Fold in the onions, garlic and potatoes. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Heat the remaining 3 tablespoons oil in a non-stick pan. Pour the mixture into the heated pan and cook on one side for 4 minutes. Flip the tortilla into another non-stick pan the same size.
4. Bake the tortilla, covered, for about 10 minutes at 300°F.
5. Serve the tortilla with garlic aioli. Serves 4.
4. Alain Ducasse's Herb TartinesIngredients:
•2 handfuls of arugula
•half bunch of basil
•half bunch of chervil
•one sprig of tarragon
•2 oz. Pecorino (or other hard sheep's milk cheese)
•1 or 2 tablespoons olive oil
•one clove of garlic
•whole wheat or multigrain bread, 4 slices
•black pepper, freshly ground, to taste
Directions:
1. Remove stalks, wash and dry arugula.
2. Pick off the smallest leaves from basil; set aside and finely chop.
3. Wash and separate the leaves from the stalks of chervil and tarragon, and chop roughly.
4. Grate the cheese.
5. Combine all the herbs and cheese in a large bowl and toss.
6. Season with olive oil and set aside.
7. Peel the garlic clove, soak in olive oil and rub on the bread.
8. Heat a non-stick skillet and lightly brown slices of bread on both sides.
9. Spread herb mixture on top. Add freshly ground pepper. Serves 4.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Alain Ducasse's newest cookbook, Nature: Simple, healthy and good. ©Published by Rizzoli International Publications, Inc.
5. José Andrés's SkewersIngredients:
•4 plum tomatoes
•1/4 seedless watermelon, peeled and cut into eight 2-inch cubes
•8 wooden or bamboo skewers
•1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
•1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
•1/4 cup Spanish extra-virgin olive oil
•1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
•sea salt to taste
•fresh herbs or herb flowers (such as lavender or borage), optional, for garnish
Directions:
1. To prepare tomatoes: Slice off the top and bottom of each tomato with a sharp knife. Find the fleshy dividing wall of one segment inside the tomato. Slice alongside the dividing wall and open the flesh of the tomato to expose the seeds. Remove the seeds and their pulp by slicing around the core of the tomato. Set the seed sacs aside. Your aim is to keep the seeds and their surrounding gel intact to create tomato seed "fillets" that are separate from the firmer tomato flesh. You should have at least 8 "fillets." Reserve tomato flesh for another use.
2. Take a skewer and place a tomato-seed fillet on it. Then place a watermelon cube onto the skewer. Repeat with the remaining seven skewers.
3. In a small blow, mix the lemon juice, half the lemon zest, the oil, and the vinegar to make the dressing.
4. Place the skewers on a serving plate and pour the dressing on top.
5. Sprinkle with sea salt, the remaining lemon zest, and the herbs or herb flowers (if using).
6. Kenny Gilbert's HummusIngredients
•2 cooked cans of black eyed peas
•1/4 cups fresh chorizo
•1/4 cups Spanish onions
•8 cloves garlic
•1/4 cups cream cheese
•2 tablespoons tahini
•1 teaspoons ground cumin
•3 tablespoons lemon juice
•2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley
•1 tablespoons lemon zest
•1/4 cups olive oil
Directions:
1. Heat medium sized sauce pot on medium high heat.
2. Add chorizo and proceed to render fat and brown.
3. Reduce heat to medium. Add onions and garlic and cook until tender for about 5 minutes.
4. Add cans of black eyed peas including liquid that that they are stored in and bring mixture to a boil. Cook for two minutes and reduce to a simmer. Reduce liquid by half.
5. Add tahini, lemon juice, lemon zest and cream cheese and combine well.
6. Place ingredients into a food processor and proceed to puree. Drizzle in olive oil slowly. Puree until smooth for about 5 minutes.
7. Remove and refrigerate until ready to serve.
8. Garnish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, Italian parsley or a sprinkle of paprika. Serve with grilled bread and raw vegetables for dipping. Serves 4.
7. David Myers' Shrimp SkewersIngredients:
•24 shrimp, peeled (16-20 count)
•8 rosemary sprigs, leaves removed
•1/4 cup olive oil
•1/2 lemon, in sections
•sea salt
•fresh ground black pepper
Directions:
1. Soak the rosemary sprigs in water for 15 minutes prior to preparation.
2. Skewer three shrimp per piece of rosemary, using the fat end of the sprig to go through the shrimp.
3. Season with salt and pepper and grill 2-3 minutes per side until shrimp is just cooked (lightly curled and opaque). Actual time will vary due to differences in grills.
4. When cooking is finished, remove from grill and squeeze the juice of the lemon over the shrimp.
8. Julian Medina's Tuna CevicheIngredients for the Sauce:
•1/2 cup orange juice
•1/4 cup rice vinegar
•1/4 cup light soy sauce
•1 teaspoon sambal olek (Thai chili-garlic sauce)
•1 tablespoon yuzu juice
Ingredients for the Tuna Ceviche:
•1 pound sushi quality Yellowfin tuna, diced
•1/2 cup vidalia onion, thinly sliced
•1/4 cup radish, julienned
•1/2 cup watermelon, 1/4-inch dice
•2 tablespoons chives, chopped
•Kosher salt to taste
Directions:
1. For the Sauce: In a medium bowl combine all the ingredients and whisk vigorously until a well-incorporated sauce forms.
2. For the Tuna Ceviche: In another bowl combine together the tuna, onion, radish and watermelon; hand toss until the ingredients are mixed together well.
3. Pour the sauce over the ceviche, careful not to drown the salad. To better incorporate the vinaigrette mix the ceviche by hand.
4. Place 1/4 of the salad per plate; sprinkle the chives on top for garnish. Serves 4.
