Ingredients:

•4 plum tomatoes

•1/4 seedless watermelon, peeled and cut into eight 2-inch cubes

•8 wooden or bamboo skewers

•1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

•1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

•1/4 cup Spanish extra-virgin olive oil

•1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

•sea salt to taste

•fresh herbs or herb flowers (such as lavender or borage), optional, for garnish



Directions:

1. To prepare tomatoes: Slice off the top and bottom of each tomato with a sharp knife. Find the fleshy dividing wall of one segment inside the tomato. Slice alongside the dividing wall and open the flesh of the tomato to expose the seeds. Remove the seeds and their pulp by slicing around the core of the tomato. Set the seed sacs aside. Your aim is to keep the seeds and their surrounding gel intact to create tomato seed "fillets" that are separate from the firmer tomato flesh. You should have at least 8 "fillets." Reserve tomato flesh for another use.

2. Take a skewer and place a tomato-seed fillet on it. Then place a watermelon cube onto the skewer. Repeat with the remaining seven skewers.

3. In a small blow, mix the lemon juice, half the lemon zest, the oil, and the vinegar to make the dressing.

4. Place the skewers on a serving plate and pour the dressing on top.

5. Sprinkle with sea salt, the remaining lemon zest, and the herbs or herb flowers (if using).



