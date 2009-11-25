Dakota Fanning knows exactly what looks good on her body, and she works it (impressive for any woman, and remarkable for a 15-year-old)! The New Moon star goes for draped sweetheart neckline cocktail dresses which are fun and sophisticated, like the nude strapless dress she wore at The 40th NAACP Image Awards (left). And at the Coraline premiere (right), she chose a soft pink bubbled hem mini dress by Bebe, which she proudly wore again at her prom.