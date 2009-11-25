Mar 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
6 Hot New Style Stars
-
1. Selena GomezThe Queen of Tween has certainly grown up this year, walking the red carpet in flirty, fashion-forward dresses. At Hollywood Life's 6th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles (left), Selena Gomez went home with the award for Style Ingénue. It was a fitting win considering her gorgeous Notte by Marchesa off-the-shoulder stretch crepe dress with ruffle sleeves. And she looked absolutely ethereal at the 61st Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (right) in a silver strapless gown by Marchesa Resort.
-
2. Malin AkermanYou can spot Malin Akerman from a mile away in her colorful and boldly patterned dresses. At the Chicago premiere of Couples Retreat (left), Akerman wore a sweeping gold dress with an elaborate Miriam Haskell necklace, and at the Chicago premiere (right), she chose a vibrant, brocade Marchesa dress with pink peep-toes. We love a fashion risk-taker, especially when the results are stunning.
-
3. Dakota FanningDakota Fanning knows exactly what looks good on her body, and she works it (impressive for any woman, and remarkable for a 15-year-old)! The New Moon star goes for draped sweetheart neckline cocktail dresses which are fun and sophisticated, like the nude strapless dress she wore at The 40th NAACP Image Awards (left). And at the Coraline premiere (right), she chose a soft pink bubbled hem mini dress by Bebe, which she proudly wore again at her prom.
-
4. Michelle ObamaOver the last year, Michelle Obama has brought an impeccable sense of style to the White House. The First Lady embraces color, lives in dresses and skirts and understands the power of a good belt. She looks beautiful in her staple designers, like Narciso Rodriguez and Michael Kors (left), but she also has an eye for masterfully mixing high-end brands with everyday basics, like when she paired her signature cobalt blue Sonia Rykiel belt with a J. Crew skirt (right).
-
5. Freida PintoFreida Pinto puts a modern spin on Old Hollywood glamour in elegant dresses with dramatic touches. At Paris Fashion Week (left), she wore the chicest of Chanel dresses, embellished with chain detail. For the Golden Globes (right), she chose a layered chiffon Christian Lacroix gown in daring mustard yellow.
-
6. Ashley GreeneEverything the New Moon star wears is simple and sophisticated with a bit of an edge. In mostly monochromatic looks, like this gray and black bubbled hem mini dress (left) and this top-stitched design from Brian Reyes (right), Ashley Greene exudes sexiness, without going over-the-top.
1 of 6
Selena Gomez
The Queen of Tween has certainly grown up this year, walking the red carpet in flirty, fashion-forward dresses. At Hollywood Life's 6th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles (left), Selena Gomez went home with the award for Style Ingénue. It was a fitting win considering her gorgeous Notte by Marchesa off-the-shoulder stretch crepe dress with ruffle sleeves. And she looked absolutely ethereal at the 61st Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (right) in a silver strapless gown by Marchesa Resort.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Mandy Moore Just Revealed the Most Romantic Engagement Ring Story
Mar 14, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Post for Her Actor Beau
Mar 14, 2018 @ 5:45 PM
Miley Cyrus Is Facing a Whopping $300 Million Lawsuit Over Her Hit We Can't Stop
Mar 14, 2018 @ 10:45 AM
Prince William's Changing Looks
Mar 13, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
We'll Always Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Matchy-Matchy Couple Moments
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How Important Is It for Your Family to Like Your Boyfriend? A Psychologist Weighs In
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM