28 Celebs Who Randomly Live Next Door to Each Other

When it comes to neighbors, we all pretty much want the same thing: someone that holds the elevator door, returns any misplaced mail, and lends the metaphorical cup of sugar. And that goes for the stars too.

The only difference? They’re much more likely to have an Oscar winner or a Kardashian living next door to them.

At times, it can even seem like the A-list live in packs, tucked away in trendy neighborhood like Calabasas, the Hidden Hills, and the West Village. And while they’re mostly tight-lipped about what it’s like to run into each other in their pajamas, every so often they let us in on what life is really like inside their doorman-guarded buildings and palatial gated neighborhoods.

From Meg Ryan and the Timberlakes in Tribeca to Kendall Jenner and Jimmy Kimmel in L.A., check out 28 stars, who whether they like it or not, are all up in each other’s business.