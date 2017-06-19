28 Celebs Who Randomly Live Next Door to Each Other

When it comes to neighbors, we all pretty much want the same thing: someone that holds the elevator door, returns any misplaced mail, and lends the metaphorical cup of sugar. And that goes for the stars too.
VIDEO: Celebrity Neighbors
The only difference? They’re much more likely to have an Oscar winner or a Kardashian living next door to them.
At times, it can even seem like the A-list live in packs, tucked away in trendy neighborhood like Calabasas, the Hidden Hills, and the West Village. And while they’re mostly tight-lipped about what it’s like to run into each other in their pajamas, every so often they let us in on what life is really like inside their doorman-guarded buildings and palatial gated neighborhoods.
From Meg Ryan and the Timberlakes in Tribeca to Kendall Jenner and Jimmy Kimmel in L.A., check out 28 stars, who whether they like it or not, are all up in each other’s business.
Sally Field and Andy Cohen
They say New Yorkers never get to know their neighbors. Well, not in the case of Andy Cohen and Sally Field. The stars, who live in the same apartment building in N.Y.C.’s West Village neighborhood, are indeed good pals. In fact, when Field stopped by Watch What Happens Live, she dished on what it was really like sharing a space with the Bravo host. “I’ve seen you taking the trash out,” she said. “But we’re always glad to see each other in pajamas and slippers. And often when I go to the elevator, I can hear you on the phone. Sometimes I lean in and say, ‘Is this a good conversation?'”
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner
These two political power couples might be on the opposite sides of the aisle, but it turns out they’re on the same side of the street. When the former POTUS and First Lady left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, they took up residence in an $8.1 million Tudor-style home in Washington D.C.’s Kalorama hood, right down the street from President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law.
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Channing Tatum, and Jenna Dewan Tatum
New neighbor alert: last week Alba and Dewan Tatum revealed that they’re going to be living in the same neck of the woods. “We’re about to be neighbors!” Alba told People at a Baby2Baby event. And it seems their kids are going to be buds too. Added Dewan Tatum: “[My daughter] Everly is very excited. We walk by [the house] and she says, ‘We’re going to have friends soon?'"
Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker
If you watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians then you already know that the famous siblings live just an Escalade ride away from each other. What we didn’t know? Travis Barker is also a part of their ultra private Calabasas, Calif. community. On this season of their E! reality show, the Blink 182 drummer stopped by Khloe’s pad so his kids, Alabama and Landon, could play with Kourtney’s little ones, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
Jennifer Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis
In 2015, J. Law told Vogue that she became fast friends with Kunis and Kutcher after she moved into Jessica Simpson’s old L.A. pad, which sits just three doors down. “They’re awesome. I go over there uninvited,” she said. “They’re probably getting sick of me.”
Kendall Jenner and Jimmy Kimmel
When Kendall Jenner purchased a pad right across the street from Jimmy Kimmel, she felt a sense of instant calm. “My mom was super nervous about me moving into a home by myself,” she told Kimmel on his show. "And I was like, 'No, it’s okay because Jimmy Kimmel lives right across the street. I don’t know him, but maybe if anything ever goes down he’ll save my life!”
Gordon Ramsay and Stevie Wonder
When chef Gordon Ramsay filmed a grilling segment for GMA from his L.A. home, he revealed that the one-and-only Stevie Wonder lives directly next door to him. And thanks to his delicious outdoor cooking, Ramsey says his neighbors stop by all the time. “I’ve got one of the busiest households in America,” he added.
Meryl Streep and Gwyneth Paltrow
That’s right, the Oscar winners both live at the same N.Y.C. address, and as Streep shared on Live with Kelly she relies on Paltrow in a pinch. When her oven stopped working on Thanksgiving Day, Streep went over to her pal’s house to cook the sides. “It’s a beautiful place with the best oven I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Streep.
Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and Kathy Griffin
You might not think that this trio would get along (Griffin has often made fun of the Kardashian-Jenner crew in her standup act), but they’re indeed very neighborly. Believe it or not, Griffin has even babysat for North West and Saint, as grandma Kris Jenner once captured on Instagram.
Meg Ryan, Jessica Biel, and Justin Timberlake
A few days ago, Meg Ryan snapped up a $9.3 million dollar apartment in the same Tribeca building where Mr. and Mrs. Timberlake reside. The property, which features a rooftop terrace and a swimming pool, is a coveted one, thanks to it’s trendy location and the likelihood that you might spot Justin in his trunks.