2013 Critics’ Choice Television Awards Fashion: Stars Try the Black and White Trend

TV may have made the switch to color in 1953, but its biggest stars still love black and white. Diane Kruger (in Nina Ricci), Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza (in Roland Mouret), Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus (in Reem Acra), and The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco (in Paule Ka) all stepped out in the clean, simple black-and-white for the 2013 Critics’ Choice Television Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel last night. The look, one of the most popular looks this season, is modern, cool, and assertive—but never in your face—and smacks of self-possession. "I love the cut," Plaza said of who she chose her streamlined design. "It reminds me of vintage Sharon Stone." Click to see what everyone wore to the ceremony.
— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Carita Rizzo
-
1. Diane Kruger
in Nina Ricci.
-
2. Emmy Rossum
in Naeem Khan.
-
3. Elisabeth Mossin RED Valentino and Jimmy Choo heels. She won Best Actress in a Movie or Miniseries for her role in Top of the Lake and was also nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role on Mad Men.
-
4. Kaley Cuoco
in Paule Ka, Palladium by Gottlieb & Sons earrings, Jacob & Co. bracelets, and Jimmy Choo clutch and heels. She tied with Eden Sher of The Middle to win Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role in The Big Bang Theory.
-
5. Julia Louis-Dreyfusin Reem Acra, Irene Neuwirth earrings, and Jimmy Choo heels. She won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Veep.
-
6. Cat Deeleyin Monique Lhuillier. She was nominated for Best Reality Host for So You Think You Can Dance.
-
7. Malin Akermanin Azzaro.
-
8. Aubrey Plazain Roland Mouret and Christian Louboutin clutch and shoes. “I’ve never worn anything this length or this style before,” she said. “I like the back too, it’s really fun. It reminds me of vintage Sharon Stone.”
-
9. Sarah Paulsonin Carolina Herrera and Casadei pumps. She won Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series for ‘American Horror Story: Asylum.
-
10. Abigail Spencerin J. Mendel, Jimmy Choo shoes, Amanda Pearl clutch, and Jacob amp Co. jewelry. “I love that it looks like a painting,” she said of her dress. “And I loved that if I spilled something on it nobody would know.”
-
11. Miranda Cosgrovein Lela Rose and Jimmy Choo heels.
-
12. Carrie Preston
in Issa, Lauren Merkin clutch, and L.K. Bennett shoes. “It has such an unusual fabric but it has a really classic line, and I always like to take a few chances with something on the red carpets,” she said of her look.
-
13. Regina King
in Oday Shakar and John Hardy ring. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on Southland.
-
14. Monica Potterin Nicole Miller, Jimmy Choo shoes, Alexander McQueen bag, and David Webb jewelry. She won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Parenthood.
-
15. Maria Menounosin Notte by Marchesa.
-
16. Sutton Fosterin Brian Rennie for Basler. Of why she chose the look: “It hides all the right things, you know? I just went on vacation so my goal was that it would still fit,” she said.
-
17. Judy Greerin Nicole Miller.
-
18. Jennifer Carpenterin Vera Wang.
-
19. Lizzy Caplanin Bionda Castana and Jimmy Choo.
-
20. Casey Wilsonin Tadashi Shoji.