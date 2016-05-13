20 Stunning Vintage Photos of the Best Dressed Stars at the Cannes Film Festival

It's no secret that a major part of why we tune in to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet is to see our favorite stars don some of the year's most glamorous gowns. Take, for instance, Amal Clooney, who dropped jaws in a pastel yellow Atelier Versace dress as she arrived hand-in-hand with husband George Clooney for the premiere of his new project, Money Monster, on Thursday.
Yes, the fashion of today is unlike those that precede it, but Hollywood's favorites have delivered unforgettable moments since the festival's first run in 1946. That's why we're celebrating 70 years of exceptional looks with a look at 20 of our all-time favorites. Above, Elizbeth Taylor did what Elizabeth Taylor did best in 1987, rocking a bright red dress with shoulders that truly speak to the decade's over-the-top style. Throw in major Jean Paul Gaultier designs from Madonna, and pictures of elegance way, way back from household names like Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe, and you have the best of the best.
1. Brigitte Bardot, 1953
Brigitte Bardot marveled in an all-white gown with a matching fur stole in 1953.
2. Dorothy Dandridge, 1955
Dorothy Dandridge posed in front of a poster for her new film, Carmen Jones, in 1955.
3. Marilyn Monroe, 1955
Marilyn Monroe wowed in 1955.
4. Grace Kelly, 1955
Grace Kelly lent her elegance to the festival in 1955 to celebrate her movie, The Country Girl.
5. Sophia Loren, 1955
Sophia Loren dazzled in 1995.
6. Brigitte Bardot, 1956
Brigitte Bardot sported a velvet cape and matching gloves at the festival in 1956.
7. Diana Dors, 1956
Diana Dors overlooked the ocean in an off-the-shoulder dress in 1956.
8. Mike Todd and Elizabeth Taylor, 1957
Mike Todd and then-wife Elizabeth Taylor proved to be the ultimate couple in 1957, when producer Todd celebrated his new film, Around the World in 80 Days.
9. Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, 1958
Mickey Hargitay and wife Jayne Mansfield arrived together in 1958.
10. Zsa Zsa Gabor, 1960
Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dazzled in a fur stole with a strapless black dress at the 1960 festival.
11. Michele Mercier, 1961
Michele Mercier arrived in 1961 in a striped getup.
12. Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood, 1962
Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood in 1962.
13. Tippi Hedren and Alfred Hitchcock, 1963
Tippi Hedren and director Alfred Hitchcock hit the red carpet in 1963 for a screening of their latest film, The Birds.
14. Catherine Deneuve, 1966
Catherine Deneuve opted for a mod striped dress at the festival in 1966.
15. Yoko Ono and John Lennon, 1970
The happy couple attended the festival in 1970. Here, they exude their relaxed style, Ono rocking knee-high leather boots with shorts and a shirt, and Lennon in an all-denim ensemble.
16. Sammy Davis Jr. and Kirk Douglas, 1970
Sammy Davis Jr. and Kirk Douglas raised a glass at the festival in 1970.
17. David Bowie, 1978
David Bowie attended in 1978 and rocked the perfect suit for that era.
18. Farrah Fawcett, 1978
Farrah Fawcett attended in 1978 in a cozy knit dress.
19. Elizabeth Taylor, 1987
Elizabeth Taylor exuded glamour in a bright red dress with oversize shoulder detailing in 1987.
20. Prince Charles and Princess Diana, 1987
Prince Charles and Princess Diana wowed at the festival in 1987, where the royal wore Catherine Walker’s pastel blue gown.
21. Meryl Streep and Sam Neill, 1989
Meryl Streep and Sam Neill arrived hand in hand in 1989 to fête her new flick, Evil Angels.
22. Bo Derek, Steven Soderbergh, and Jane Fonda, 1989
Bo Derek, Steven Soderbergh, and Jane Fonda attended in 1989 to celebrate his film, Sex, Lies, and Videotape.
23. Madonna, 1991
Madonna arrived wearing Jean Paul Gaultier for the 1991 premiere of her film, In Bed with Madonna.
24. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, 1992
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise arrived in 1992 to celebrate their film together, Far and Away.
25. Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone, 1992
Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone arrived together in 1992 for Basic Instinct.