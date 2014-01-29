A 22-year-old Efron had finished his colossal High School Musical run and was about to star in Charlie St. Cloud when he did his Man of Style. "Your clothes are the middle ground between who you are and what you want to show people," he said. "I never like to look sloppy, because as somebody in the public eye, I believe I owe it to fans to be presentable when I go out. It's like, 'What would Frank Sinatra do?'"