MTV execs wanted Niravana to play their generation-defining grunge anthem "Smells Like Teen Spirit" at the '92 VMAs, but the band wanted to play the controversial "Rape Me" instead. A compromise was struck and Nirvana agreed to perform "Lithium." In a bout of rock and roll rebellion on show night, Kurt Cobain started playing the first few notes of "Rape Me" live on stage giving execs heart attacks. The band quickly switched over to playing "Lithium" and ended their set spectacularly with Krist Novoselic throwing his bass high into the air, only to catch it with his face. He stumbled offstage while Cobain gleefully smashed amps.