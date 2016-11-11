16 of InStyle Cover Star Reese Witherspoon's Favorite Things

Reese Witherspoon never fails to charm us with her Southern style—and InStyle's December cover shoot was no exception. She arrived at our Malibu garden set on a warm September day looking casual-cool in a denim button-up shirt paired with her favorite Mother skinny jeans and a “really old” pair of tan suede ankle boots. Between posing in pieces from Armani Prive, Atelier Versace, and her own Draper James line—not to mention, bonding with two speckled rescue pups on hand for the shoot, as well as spending time with her 4-year-old son Tennessee, who visited the set later in the afternoon—Witherspoon admired an assortment of Chanel diamond rings, as well as handbags from Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, and Mark Cross.

When it came to the rest of her accessories, Witherspoon mostly opted for heels instead of flats—which comes as no surprise, since the star usually sports an elevated platform even when she’s just running errands. When we caught up with her after the shoot, Witherspoon revealed that her go-to shoe designer at the moment is Gianvito Rossi, whose styles she frequently steps out wearing whether she's hitting the street or the red carpet.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 16 of Reese Witherspoon's Favorite Things

In addition to talking footwear faves, Witherspoon spilled on the piece she’s already planning to pass down to her 17-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, her fashion splurges and cheapies, and all of her foodie favorites, from the green smoothie she loves to the signature Southern dish that she can’t live without. Scroll down for 16 revelations from Witherspoon, and for more on the star, pick up the December issue of InStyle, now on newsstands and available for digital download.