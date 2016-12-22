15 Celebrities You Didn't Know Are Capricorns

Welcome to the start of a new season, Capricorns! Those born between Dec 22-Jan 19, will always be able to rise to the occasion, for you are certainly the zodiac’s most career driven and ambitious sign. Known as the Mountain Goat, you are agile with the ability to climb to the top of any mountain or corporation, taking the surefooted, slowly-but-surely path through life.
Shake off any mistakes you've made in the prior months. They were learning experiences, Cap! We’ll see you at the top! Find out below which celebrity Capricorns will be celebrating their birthdays soon and click here for more of Miller's forecast.
1. Ryan Seacrest
The TV personality and producer was born on Dec. 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.
2. John Legend
Born Dec. 28, the "Ordinary People" singer holds ten Grammy Awards, one Golden Globe Award, and one Academy Award.
3. Denzel Washington
The two-time Oscar-winning actor was born in Mount Vernon, NY on Dec. 28.
4. Diane von Fürstenberg
The Belgian-American fashion designer, formerly known as Princess Diane of Fürstenberg, was born on Dec. 31
5. January Jones
Best known for her role as Betty Draper on the hit TV series Mad Men, Jones was born on Jan. 5.
6. Bradley Cooper
The Academy Award-winning actor, born Jan. 5, was named "Sexiest Man Alive" by People Magazine.
7. Eddie Redmayne
The Theory of Everything actor was born on Jan. 6 in Westminster, United Kingdom.
8. Blue Ivy Carter
The daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z will turn five on Jan. 7.
9. Nicholas Cage
The actor and producer was born on Jan. 7 in Long Beach, California.
10. Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge was born in Reading, United Kingdom on Jan. 9.
11. Liam Hemsworth
The Hunger Games actor was born on Jan. 13 in Melbourne, Australia.
12. Kate Moss
The English model, who was discovered at 14 years old, was born on Jan. 16
13. Michelle Obama
The American lawyer, writer, and First Lady of the United States was born on Jan. 17 in Chicago, Illinois.
14. Betty White
The Golden Girls actress was born on Jan. 17. She turns 95 this year!
15. Ellen Degeneres
The Emmy-winning talk show host was born in Metairie, Louisiana, on Jan. 20.