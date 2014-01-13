The 15 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Golden Globes

In case you missed it, the 71st annual Golden Globes aired last night, and social media platforms were abuzz all day long in anticipation for one of the biggest awards shows of the season—especially Instagram! Celebrities took to the photo-sharing site to document their evenings starting early with prep and going late into the night at the after parties. From our style crush Lupita Nyong’o pretty light blue mani, to Heidi Klum's glam squad shot to Jamie Chung's InStyle viewing party shout out, relive some of the night’s best moments through the lenses of Hollywood’s smartphones by clicking through the gallery now.
1. Jamie ChungOn her way to the InStyle viewing party, Jamie Chung snapped this shot of the invite!
2. Heidi KlumKlum gives a shout out to her glam squad before taking off for the Golden Globes.
3. Lupita Nyong'oNyong'o shows off her pretty Golden Globes mani, and we're definitely fans of this blue orchid hue.
4. Kerry WashingtonHow did Kerry Washington accessorize her Balenciaga gown? With this gorgeous vintage Movado watch.
5. Aaron PaulWith champagne in hand, the 'Breaking Bad' star and pals are ready to take on the night.
6. Jenna Dewan-TatumMulti-tasking mommy! Jenna Dewan-Tatum preps for the Golden Globe festivities with daughter Everly in tow.
7. Emma RobertsWhat Golden Globes diet? Emma Roberts noshes on an In-n-Out burger before arriving at the Globes.
8. Kelly OsbourneOsbourne needed a last minute fix before the show started-her zipper broke!
9. Ryan SeacrestNo red carpet would be complete without a little selfie action!
10. Lena DunhamThe 'Girls' star took the opportunity to relax inbetween all of the festivities with a quick lie down.
11. Jesse Tyler FergusonEarly bird gets the worm! Jesse Tyler Ferguson is the first to arrive at the 'Modern Family' table.
12. Sofia VergaraWho needs a Golden Globe when you have this delicious drink? (Photo captured by co-star Sarah Hyland)
13. P Diddy"My sisters from 'Downton Abbey' #downtondiddy" captioned P Diddy.
14. Jaime KingGettin' primped! Jaime King's glam squad makes sure she's camera ready before the after parties.
15. Lily CollinsNice shimmer, ladies! Lily Collins shared this photo of herself and Jennifer Lopez at a Golden Globes after party.