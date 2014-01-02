14 Celebrity Instagrams You May Have Missed While Ringing in 2014

It was a rockin' New Year's Eve on Instagram! From New York to London to Los Angeles, celebrities were glued to their phones sending out celebratory 'grams as the clock struck midnight. Too busy ringing in 2014 to scroll through your feed? Then you're in luck! Check out our roundup of the best photos shared via the social media app for your double-tapping pleasure. From Mariah Carey's family photo to Taylor Swift and Sarah Hyland's selfie to Ryan Seacrest's post-ball drop photo, flip through the gallery to see 14 ‘grams that will keep you celebrating the New Year!
MORE:
• Our 13 Most-Liked Instagrams from 2013
• Celebrity Instagrams from the Holiday!
• Perfect the Art of Taking a Selfie
-
1. Ryan SeacrestThat’s a wrap! Ryan Seacrest posed with Miley Cyrus and Mackelmore at the end of the Rockin’ New Year’s Eve broadcast.
-
2. Taylor SwiftSwift snapped a double selfie with ‘Modern Family’s’ Sarah Hyland to ring in 2014.
-
3. Mariah CareyFirst family photo of the New Year, and Carey-Cannons are matching!
-
4. Elizabeth HurleyHurley has on her rose colored filter! “Let’s make it a good one,” she wrote.
-
5. Jessica AlbaAnd it’s here! Alba posted this photo as the clock struck twelve.
-
6. Heidi KlumParis or Vegas? Vegas! Klum headed to Sin City to celebrate the end of 2013.
-
7. Rachel ZoeAs the clock made its way to midnight, Zoe and husband Roger Berman sent out this photo.
-
8. no titleCyrus began the New Year with one of 2013’s signature photo – the selfie!
-
9. Jenny McCarthyCaught in the act! Jenny McCarthy and her Rockin’ New Year’s Eve co-host, Ryan Seacrest, posed in front of 2014’s ball.
-
10. Demi LovatoBrr! Lovato flew to Canada to usher in the New Year and had to don two coats to brave the cold.
-
11. Selena GomezCheers to a New Year! Selena Gomez raised her glass of apple cider to 2014 with her girlfriends.
-
12. Emmy RossumAcross the pond, Rossum celebrated the New Year in a glamorous black dress.
-
13. Kim KardashianKardashian commemorated 2013 with this photo of her baby, North, holding her engagement ring. “It was an amazing year!” she captioned.
-
14. Beyonce and Jay ZLooks like a fun couples night for Beyonce and Jay Z! The couple celebrated sans daughter Blue Ivy.