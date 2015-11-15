12 Celebrities Who Love Chain Restaurants 

We’re used to hearing celebs breakdown the deets of their healthy, organic diets, but even the A-listers give into a cheat day every now and then. From Katy Perry’s recent birthday dinner at the Olive Garden (those breadsticks!) to Hollywood’s never-ending obsession with In-N-Out Burger, we’re highlighting where the stars go when they want to get their splurge on. Because isn’t Waffle House always better than a juice cleanse? We’re looking at you, Kimye.