12 Celebrities Who Love Chain Restaurants 

We’re used to hearing celebs breakdown the deets of their healthy, organic diets, but even the A-listers give into a cheat day every now and then. From Katy Perry’s recent birthday dinner at the Olive Garden (those breadsticks!) to Hollywood’s never-ending obsession with In-N-Out Burger, we’re highlighting where the stars go when they want to get their splurge on. Because isn’t Waffle House always better than a juice cleanse? We’re looking at you, Kimye.
1. Emma Roberts
In-N-Out Burger has become the go-to late night snack for the stars after award shows, but Scream Queens star Emma Roberts stopped by the burger joint before she even hit the red carpet. Other In-N-Out fans include Nina Dobrev, Sam Smith, and Olivia Wilde.
2. Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
This epic double date snap at Waffle House garnered over 995,000 likes on Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram. As for Teigen and Legend, they also have a love for eating Kentucky Fried Chicken in bed.
3. Justin Timberlake
“What do we do after we win 3 PCAs?!?! Easy…Go To Taco Bell,” said Justin Timberlake, who stopped to pose with employees.
4. Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn
“#Fashionweekdietplan” said Cara Delevingne as she posed with fellow supermodel Jourdan Dunn (and their McDonald’s lunch) backstage. Now that’s one happy meal.
5. Jordin Sparks
Earlier this year, Jordin Sparks posted a picture of her delicious hot cocoa from IHOP. Short stack, anyone?
6. Katy Perry
Which hot spot did Perry choose to celebrate her birthday at this year? The Olive Garden. “When you could go anywhere for your bday dinner but you’re so OG that you go to OG with all your OG’s. "#thosebreadstickstho” she said on Instagram.
7. Kaley Cuoco
“Emmys here I come,” posted Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco as she nibbled on McDonald’s.
8. Miley Cyrus
When Miley Cyrus is on the East Coast, she likes to roll through the Sonic Drive-In. "#sonichowimissedyou,” she said on Twitter.