From Super Bowl Fun to Weekend Excursions, See the 11 Best Celebrity Instagrams

This weekend a little sporting event called the Super Bowl happened here on the East Coast, and celebrities flocked to Manhattan to celebrate all weekend. From pre-game day events to sitting in the stands, stars like Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Teigen, Stacy Keibler, and more soaked up the fun at various football festivities, but that's not all that went down on Instagram. Plenty more celebrities were enjoying their weekend and took the social media app to share their favorite moments! Click through the gallery to see eleven of the best 'grams from the weekend.
1. Chrissy TeigenBefore the game started, Teigen joined the NFL Network for a bit of pre-game fun.
2. Hugh JackmanJackman may have been rooting for the Broncos, but he still dubbed this weekend the best ever.
3. Stacy KeiblerA Super Bowl game wouldn't be complete without a celeb selfie!
4. Queen LatifahThe star took in the Super Bowl frenzy after her pre-game performance.
5. Alessandra AmbrosioThe super model shared this photo of herself, Hayden Panettiere, and Adriana Lima enjoying themselves at the Super Bowl.
6. Heidi KlumWith a glass of wine in hand, Klum cheered on the Super Bowl teams from the comfort of her home.
7. Nina DobrevThe 'Vampire Diaries' star had so much fun at the Super Bowl one photo wouldn't cut it.
8. Aaron PaulFan boy! Paul took a selfie with Giant's quarterback Eli Manning at the Super Bowl.
9. Lucy HaleHale soaked up the warm and sunny California weather (and made us all envious in the process).
10. Jamie ChungChung and her fiancé Bryan Greenberg showed off their matching Nike Pendleton kicks while adventuring in NYC.
11. Gwyneth PaltrowAfter hearing the news that Philip Seymour Hoffman had passed, Paltrow shared this candid shot of them together from 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' wrap party. "Philip was a true genius," she captioned.