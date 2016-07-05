Watch This Makeup Artist Turn A Five Year Old Into Drake

The best Drake impression we've seen.
Have you ever wondered what it would like to see a grown Drake's head on a child's body? If your answer was no — fair enough, if your answer was ye, then same. But now we don't have to wonder anymore because an Internet hero made this a reality. Makeup artist Magali Beauvue shared a condensed version of her contouring tutorial, which turned five year old Dylan into everyone's favorite Champagne Papi.
wowww so much love for Dylane alias " little Drake" , the lil frenchy boy who get @champagnepapi moves!!! haha !!! thank you for the love!!!!! 💕💕💕💕👦🏽 #makeuptransformation#makeup #fun #drake #cute #sintmaartenmakeupartist #sintmaartenartist #babyboy #dylane #littledrake #transformation #transformist #sintmaartenbabyboy #contouring #extremecontouring
Magali's transformation of Dylan from adorable five year old to adorable mini Drake is super impressive. Watching the complete transformation is super confusing — like if a five year old Drake had a really intense beard. While Magali literally gave Dylan Drake's face, we honestly think that Drake might want to take some dance cues from the kid. But also brb, we're going to try to contour ourselves into Beyonce.