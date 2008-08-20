Mar 16, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Uma Thurman
-
1. no titleShe may have been named after a Hindu goddess, but, in Uma Thurman's opinion, her beauty beginnings were strictly earthly. "As a kid I wasn't thought to be pretty," she once told In Style. "I had a large nose, large mouth. Put those on a small head with baby fat ... it's a strange-looking Mr. Potato Head." Still, as an adult, the Accidental Husband star can't help but honor her namesake. "She has an inner beauty that just radiates through her," her hair and makeup artist Donald Mikula has said.
1990: The 20-year-old smoldered in Henry & June.
Go behind the scenes of Uma Thurman's cover shoot.
-
2. 1997The close-cropped beauty starred in Gattaca opposite then-beau, Ethan Hawke.
Go behind the scenes of Uma Thurman's cover shoot.
-
3. 1998The Boston-born star took on brunette locks and the role of Emma Peel in The Avengers.
Go behind the scenes of Uma Thurman's cover shoot.
-
4. 2002"She's exquisite," said the music legend Sting of the Hysterical Blindness lead. "She has a very unusual beauty. It's not chocolate box-it's unique."
Go behind the scenes of Uma Thurman's cover shoot.
-
5. 2006The radiant star of My Super Ex-Girlfriend sported a golden tan and beachy waves.
Go behind the scenes of Uma Thurman's cover shoot.
-
6. 2008The secret to Thurman's casual-looking locks? Enough hairpins to "set off a metal detector," hairstylist Donald Mikula has said.
Go behind the scenes of Uma Thurman's cover shoot.
1 of 6
no title
