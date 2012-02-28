Citrus-toned lipstick is having quite a moment-and with good reason! Tangerine is the 2012 Pantone Color of the Year. But there are certain things to keep in mind if you're want to try out Jennifer Hudson's look. "Orange can be the hardest to wear of all the bright colors," said makeup artist Melanie Inglessis, who works with Lea Michele and Olivia Wilde. Keep reading to find out how tangerine can work for you.