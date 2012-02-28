Mar 16, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Trend to Try Now: Tangerine Lipstick
-
1. Tangerine LipstickCitrus-toned lipstick is having quite a moment-and with good reason! Tangerine is the 2012 Pantone Color of the Year. But there are certain things to keep in mind if you're want to try out Jennifer Hudson's look. "Orange can be the hardest to wear of all the bright colors," said makeup artist Melanie Inglessis, who works with Lea Michele and Olivia Wilde. Keep reading to find out how tangerine can work for you.
-
2. Keep the Rest of Your Face Natural"Unless you're channeling the '80s, stay away from bright eye shadows when wearing an orange lip," said Inglessis, who advises using earthy neutrals like Brooklyn Decker. "Keep makeup looking natural, and switch your blush for a light dusting of all-over bronzer."
-
3. Dark Hair and SkinIf you have coloring similar to Solange Knowles, Inglessis advises looking for a bold tangerine with blue undertones. "The vivid color really pops against darker skin tones." We like MAC Tendertone lip balm in Purring ($15; maccosmetics.com), a cool-toned orange that won't dry your lips.
-
4. Fair Hair and SkinPeople with fair skin and light hair like Kristen Bell should opt for peach-toned oranges. "Softer hues are more complimentary for those with fair skin and blond hair," Inglessis said. "Look for a light coral or peach shade you can layer." Chanel's Rouge Coco Shine in Flirt ($32; chanel.com) looks bright in the tube, but it imparts a sheer wash of true coral on the lips.
-
5. Dark Hair and Fair Skin"True orange lipstick is stunning on brunets and people with dark hair," Inglessis said. If you have chestnut strands like Emmy Rossum, keep in mind that your hue should have yellow or red undertones. We love Shiseido's Perfect Rouge in Day Lily ($25; shiseido.com).
-
6. Red Hair and Fair SkinRedheads like Coco Rocha can wear orange too! To avoid looking washed out, blend a bit of lipstick onto the apples of your cheeks. "Auburns should also skip matte, powdery finishes as they create a more doll-like appearance," Inglessis said. Shiseido's Shimmering Rouge in Mango ($25; shiseido.com) is super-hydrating with its creamy texture.
-
7. What to WearTake a tip from Ciara, who paired her tangerine lip with a cutout LBD. "Darker-colored dresses look better with punchy oranges," Inglessis said. "Bright colors like bright blue or green can look clownish and would overpower the citrus hue."
-
8. Great Finds: Tangerine LipstickInglessis is a fan of the atomic Illamasqua Lipstick in Flare ($22; sephora.com). "With a color this bright, I wouldn't match the lip liner," she advised. "Instead, trace lips with a nude pencil to avoid clashing."
-
9. Great Finds: Tangerine LipstickFor neon novices, Le Metier de Beaute's lip gloss in Orange Juiced ($32; neimanmarcus.com) is a high-shine glaze that doesn't intimidate.
1 of 9
Tangerine Lipstick
Citrus-toned lipstick is having quite a moment-and with good reason! Tangerine is the 2012 Pantone Color of the Year. But there are certain things to keep in mind if you're want to try out Jennifer Hudson's look. "Orange can be the hardest to wear of all the bright colors," said makeup artist Melanie Inglessis, who works with Lea Michele and Olivia Wilde. Keep reading to find out how tangerine can work for you.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:15 PM
How to Completely Cover Up a Zit with Concealer
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Victoria Beckham Is Launching Her Own Skincare Line
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Padma Lakshmi Says This Is the Best Eye Makeup Shade for Dark Skin Tones
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:45 PM
The Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Work, According to Beauty Pros
Mar 15, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Cate Blanchett Reveals She Got a Foreskin Facial with Sandra Bullock
Mar 15, 2018 @ 10:15 AM
3 Ways to Get Rid of Puffy Eyes After Crying
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:00 AM