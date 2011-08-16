Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:15 PM
Trend to Try: Graphic Eyeliner
1. no titleWhen it comes to drawing outside the lines and taking risks, actress Amber Heard isn't shy. The star of The Rum Diary, plays muse to top Hollywood makeup pro Jeanine Lobell.
Open Edged
WHY IT WORKS Bored with the traditional cat eye? With the wing open just a smidge, the iconic look gets an edgy, new vibe. "It's more graphic and interesting, yet nearly just as simple to do," says Lobell.
HOW-TO Using a stiff pointed brush, Lobell traced Heard's upper and lower lash lines with a jet-black liquid, extending the lines 1/4 inch past the outer corners of her eyes (leaving a space in between). "If you go out further, you'll have a Black Swan moment," she warns. "And make sure the lines are straight-not flared up-almost like an equal sign." To clean up imperfections, Lobell used a pointed cotton swab dipped in eye-makeup remover.
3. Thick and Squared OffWHY IT WORKS "This eye makes me feel rebellious. I'd wear it with sexy heels and a badass pair of jeans," Heard says. As striking as a colorblock design, this thick, squared-off wing looks most modern with a matte finish-and no mascara. "This is for that cool girl who puts eyeliner on and nothing else," says Lobell.
HOW-TO Before applying liner, Lobell dusted translucent powder over Heard's lids, then pulled her eyelid up toward the temple to hold skin taut. Using a pointed felt-tip eyeliner pen, she drew a thick streak along the upper lash lines, flicked the line upward just past the outer corners, and dragged the pen inward across the crease. Next, she filled in the open square with pencil and topped the wing off with matte gel eyeliner. "The muted color tones down the intensity and makes it look fresh," says Lobell, who again used a pointed cotton swab to polish up the lines.
4. Must-Have ProductsLancôme Artliner Precision Point Eyeliner in Noir, $29; lancome-usa.com.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Black Ink, $21; bobbibrown.com.
Becca Cosmetics Dual-Ended Makeup Brush No. 60, $39; dermstore.com.
5. Double Sided Cat EyeWHY IT WORKS Don't let this double-sided, sloping cat eye intimidate you: according to Lobell, the graphic liner accentuates the shape of your eyes. "This is very rock and roll-I’m talking leather, studs, and fringe! It’s very different," Heard said. "It's a sexier version of a cat eye."
HOW TO For this look, Lobell strongly recommends using marker-style pens. "They have a superfine tip and the right amount of firmness, so you'll have more control," she says. Because this effect is so detailed and "almost calligraphy-like," it's easier to connect a series of dashes than to attempt drawing one fluid swoosh. To start, Lobell dotted the pen along upper lash lines, flicking the line up into a wing past the corners of eyes. Then, as she explains it, she "put the car in reverse" by retracing the line to fatten the liner on the lid. Next, she dragged the pen from the bridge of the nose upward, bringing the line near the middle of lower lash lines. She merged both lines in a sideways V-shape at the tear ducts. "Don't be alarmed-the lines will look crooked initially," she says. "You have to perfect the shape with Q-tips."
6. Must-Have ProductStila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $20; stilacosmetics.com.
