WHY IT WORKS Don't let this double-sided, sloping cat eye intimidate you: according to Lobell, the graphic liner accentuates the shape of your eyes. "This is very rock and roll-I’m talking leather, studs, and fringe! It’s very different," Heard said. "It's a sexier version of a cat eye."

HOW TO For this look, Lobell strongly recommends using marker-style pens. "They have a superfine tip and the right amount of firmness, so you'll have more control," she says. Because this effect is so detailed and "almost calligraphy-like," it's easier to connect a series of dashes than to attempt drawing one fluid swoosh. To start, Lobell dotted the pen along upper lash lines, flicking the line up into a wing past the corners of eyes. Then, as she explains it, she "put the car in reverse" by retracing the line to fatten the liner on the lid. Next, she dragged the pen from the bridge of the nose upward, bringing the line near the middle of lower lash lines. She merged both lines in a sideways V-shape at the tear ducts. "Don't be alarmed-the lines will look crooked initially," she says. "You have to perfect the shape with Q-tips."