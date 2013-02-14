Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:15 PM
Steal Her Shade: Celebrity Lipsticks and Nail Polishes
1. Steal Her Shade: Celebrity Lipsticks and Nail PolishesHave you ever spotted a celebrity lip color or nail lacquer you just had to have for yourself? We have too! That's why we tracked down the exact products stars like Michelle Dockery and Jessica Alba used on the red carpet with the help of the pros who created their looks! Give your makeup bag a few star-studded additions by clicking through our gallery.
2. Jessica Alba's Tangerine LipstickJust when you thought you had seen the last of Tangerine Tango, Jessica Alba gave Pantone's 2012 color of the year new life with her high-impact matte lip. "The dress was the inspiration," said her makeup artist Lauren Andersen, who used Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Riviera ($28) on the star. "I loved the contrast between her glowing skin and the orange lip. It's an almost-tropical pop of color that's not an exact match for the dress, but it's close." BUY IT
3. Michelle Dockery's Gilded NailsAlthough Michelle Dockery's beauty routine on Downton Abbey takes the minimal route, she appropriately lacquered up in Deborah Lippmann's Nefertiti ($16), a pale gilded hue, for the Golden Globe Awards. We love how it mirrors the metallic lace on her dress without appearing too matchy-matchy. BUY IT
4. Rose Byrne's Hot Pink LipstickRather than complementing her retro finger waves with a tried-and-true rouge shade, Rose Byrne's makeup artist Hung Vanngo drew inspiration from her pastel floral dress and used ck one's Pure Color Lipstick in Wow ($16), an electric pink. "The bright lip added a pop of color to complete a beautiful and modern look," Vanngo said. BUY IT
5. Rihanna's Red Grammy LacquersWe love spotting Rihanna's creative nail art designs, but the timeless red manicure at the Grammy awards gave her look a classic touch. Her manicurist, Kimmie Kyees, who also works with Katy Perry, used a combination of Red Carpet Manicure's Gel Polishes in Ooh La Liscious and Red Carpet Ready ($10 each). "She wanted to match her dress perfectly with an orange-red color, so we blended two shades to come up with the perfect look," Kyees told us. Mission accomplished! BUY IT
6. Claire Danes's '90s Throwback LipTruth be told, we're still torn up over the ending of My So-Called Life, so seeing Claire Danes sport a '90s-era burgundy lip was a defining beauty moment at the SAG Awards. After laying down a hydrating lip balm base, Danes's makeup artist Matin Maulawizada blended Laura Mercier's pencils in Coffee Bean and Deep Wine ($22 each) for a deep bordeaux shade that would make Jordan Catalano swoon. BUY IT
7. Beyoncé's Gold Minx ManicureThe Superdome in New Orleans may have lost power following Queen Bey's stellar half time performance at the 2013 Super Bowl, but her solid gold nails kept shining thanks to the gilded chevron Minx pattern (prices vary; minxnails.com for locations) her manicurist, Lisa Logan, applied. BUY IT
8. Jessica Paré's Petal Pink LipZou bisou, bisou! Perhaps as a homage to Paré's Mad Men character Megan Draper, makeup artist Mai Quynh balanced her mod smoky eye with a combination of Chanel's Rouge Coco Lip Color in Chalys, and Rouge Allure Lip Color in Gracile ($34 each). "My inspiration came from the forest green chiffon dress," said Quynh. "The couture-with-a-bad-girl-edge echoes the regal essence of the overall look." BUY IT
9. Jennifer Lopez's Nude Lip GlossJenny from the block knows a thing or two about working a perfect nude lip, and the buff gloss she wore to the Golden Globes was no different. Makeup artist Mary Philips balanced her smoky eye with L'Oreal's Shine Stain in Eternally Nude ($10), a flesh-toned hue with the slightest touch of peach. BUY IT
10. Jennifer Lawrence's True Crimson ShadeWhen Old Hollywood glamour serves as inspiration, what better way to finish the look than with a classic red lip? At the SAG Awards, Jennifer Lawrence opted for Giorgio Armani's Lip Maestro in #400 The Red, a blue-based crimson that delivers saturated color with a matte finish. Marilyn Monroe would have been proud! BUY IT
11. Anne Hathaway's Caviar and Pearl ManicureTo play off of her icy Chanel gown, Anne Hathaway painted on the label's opalescent nail lacquer in Pearl Drop ($27). "The look was elegant, but still youthful and light," said her makeup artist, Kate Lee. A standout digit coated in Ciate's Caviar Pearls ($25 for a two-piece set; sephora.com) added a trendy nail art element. BUY IT
12. January Jones's Tomato Red LipstickJanuary Jones left Betty Francis's retro red lip on the set of Mad Men in exchange for the modern, orange-based hue she wore to the SAG Awards. "I wanted her makeup to be classic and graphic," said makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, who used Chanel's Rouge Allure Lip Color in Incandescente ($34). "It's a powerful red with a warm undertone." BUY IT
13. Julianne Moore's Fuchsia LipstickJulianne Moore completed her otherwise understated beauty look at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards with a pop-of-color lip. Her makeup artist, Elaine Offers used L'Oreal Colour Caresse lipstick in Velvety Fuchsia ($10) to add a spring-like touch to her black-and-white Tom Ford number. BUY IT
