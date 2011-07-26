There's nothing youthful about a hunchback. A self-administered foot rub improves posture and alignment, which can help prevent osteoporosis. It also releases the pressure built up by jamming your tootsies into tight shoes. "It's a fantastic way to look and feel better," says Lipman, "and it's really simple." HOW TO ROLL: Stand on a mat or carpet with a tennis ball under the ball of your foot. Gently press your body weight into the ball. Slowly open and close the foot over it, flaring your toes and then squeezing them like a fist. Do five times in one area, then move to the next, until you've "rolled" the entire foot. Switch foot and repeat.