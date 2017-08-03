Relive Your Childhood with Peter Thomas Roth's Hello Kitty Collection

Fact: No cat is as cute as Hello Kitty, and there isn't a floral skincare ingredient as sweet as rose. That's why Peter Thomas Roth's unexpected collaboration is a must-have addition to any Kitty fan-turned skincare enthusiast's medicine cabinet.

The skincare brand gave a trio of products from its Rose Stem Cell line the cartoon cat treatment by updating the packaging with Hello Kitty's face. It goes without saying that her pastel pink bow coordinates perfectly with the products' millennial pink hue.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Whether you have a soft spot for the cat that was on all of your school supplies, or you're an avid fan who has an impressive collection of Sanrio merchandise that even includes the Hello Kitty toaster, Peter Thomas Roth's lineup is the perfect way to infuse your beauty routine with some serious nostalgia.

Keep scrolling to get all the details on the three limited edition products in the collection.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty