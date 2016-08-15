Kylie Jenner Brought Her Freckles Out to Play Again 

Kylie Jenner isn't afraid to play with beauty trends and bold hair color, but the 19-year-old has previously admitted that the one physical trait she's not super comfortable with are her freckles. In fact, despite Jenner's copious selfies, we rarely get a glimpse of the adorable smattering of spots.

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 12, 2016 at 9:47am PDT

The reality star must've been feeling awfully comfortable with herself over the weekend because she offered up a gorgeous selfie that actually puts her freckles center stage and the feedback from fans was overwhelmingly positive.

Jenner didn't caption the pretty pic, so we're not entirely sure how she was feeling when it was snapped, but we love seeing her softer, more natural side.

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 14, 2016 at 10:14pm PDT

In fact, it seems like she's really digging 'em right now, as she posted yet another snap of her glowy skin with her freckles shining through. So gorgeous.