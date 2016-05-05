20,000 People Were Waiting to Get Their Hands on This Innovative Tanner

It's not an everyday event when a new sunless tanner garners enough attention to create a waiting list of over 20,000 people. Tanning product guru James Read accomplished just that, though, with his brand new "Tantour Sculpting Duo" product, which recently launched in the United Kingdom and is set to launch in the states this June.

Tantour Sculpting Duo is creating so much buzz because not only is an industry first, but it's a product that truly makes your life easier. No, for real — some might even call it a hack.

As the name implies, it's a duo kit that comes with an illuminator and a mineral bronzer. What's different about the mineral bronzer is that the product is infused with a self tanner. So you apply it like a normal bronzer to create a sun-kissed, contoured, healthy glow, but as the day or night goes on, the bronzer deepens to create a long-lasting, sculpted look. In other words: Apply the bronzer one day and you'll still see the effects days later.

Celebs such as Rosie Hungtington-Whitely and Ellie Goulding are apparently already using the product and loving it, and you can get your hands on it in June!