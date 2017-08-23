8 TV Show & Face Mask Pairings for Fall Premiere Season

The silver lining that summer is almost over: fall TV premiere season is almost upon us. Whether you're counting down the days until your favorite show returns from hiatus or you're caught up in the hype surrounding some of this year's new shows, it's time to start thinking about what nights this fall are going to be blackout for any and all social engagements.
If you're going to be posted up on the couch in front of your TV for the night, the evening isn't complete without a good face mask. Here, we've paired up complimentary face masks to some of this fall's most-anticipated TV shows. The snack ideas are up to you.
VIDEO: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time
-
1. Scandal + Lancôme Hydra Zen Masque Anti-Stress Moisturizing Night Face Mask
Nights spent on the couch with an Olivia Pope-approved bowl of popcorn and glass of red wine can leave skin dry and dull. That’s where this serum-mask hybrid comes in. It hydrates skin and reduces visible signs of stress. A radiant, smooth complexion? Yeah, Lancôme’s mask has it handled.
Lancome | $59
-
2. Dynasty + Oribe Gold Envy Luminous Face Mask
Any nouveau riche Carrington family member would approve of Oribe's luxe metallic gold mask. The formula is infused with real gold particles that leave skin with a natural lit-from-within-glow. Wear it and feel fancy as you watch The O.C. creator Josh Schwartz's reboot of the classic '80s soap.
Oribe | $95
-
3. The Deuce + Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask
James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal's new HBO show The Deuce summed up in a few words: the '70s, porn, and Times Square. Chances your complexion could benefit from a deep clean as you're watching. Kiehl's clay mask vacuums up all of the dirt and oil that's clogging your pores.
Kiehl's | $30
-
4. Curb Your Enthusiasm + Tata Harper’s Resurfacing Mask
Six years after the last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm aired on HBO Larry David is resurfacing with new episodes of his faux-documentary style comedy where he plays, well, himself. Just like David taking a break before delivering new material, every once in a while your skin could use a gentle exfoliation. This Tata harper mask sloughs away dead skin cells to reveal a fresh, refined complexion.
Tata Harper | $58
-
5. Empire + Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask
Goals: a complexion that's equally as radiant as Cookie Lyon's personality. Tatcha's new violet mask will help you achieve a record-breaking glow.
Tatcha | $68
-
6. Riverdale + L'Oréal Paris Clear & Comfort Pure Clay Mask
When you're pulling all-nighters to try to find out who really murdered Jason Blossom for an expose in the Blue and Gold, your school newspaper, the pressure and lack of sleep is going to start to show on your complexion. Refresh your skin with L'Oréal's comforting mask. The clay-based formula calms stressed skin so that it's clean, clear, and healthier.
L'Oreal Paris | $10
-
7. Stranger Things + Sunday Riley Saturn Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask
Bad breakouts need a healing treatment that's as powerful as Eleven's telekinesis skills. The perfect match: Sunday Riley's new space-themed acne-fighting mask. Following the lead of the rest of the products in the brand's extraterrestrial blemish-healing skincare line, this mask's ability to minimize current breakouts and prevent new ones from forming is truly out-of-this-world. When it comes to helping us maintain a clear complexion, we give it an eleven.
Sunday Riley | $55
-
8. This Is Us + Chantecaille Jasmine And Lily Healing Mask
The season finale of This Is Us was a straight-up tearjerker and we're expecting the same when the show returns this fall. Along with stocking up on tissue, keep this cooling Chantecaille mask on-hand. It will calm and soothe puffy post-cry session skin.
Chantecaille | $84