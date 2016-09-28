Cleansing Balms You Need to Get Into Like RN

I could talk about my love of washing my face all day. Seriously, there is nothing I love more than taking care of my skin. And I can partly thank cleansing balms for my intense adoration.
There is simply no better way for me to treat my face, taking off the day without stripping my skin of natural oils. So if you're curious about the product genre, you've come to the right girl for answers. Read on for a few of my favorites.
-
1. Pixi by Petra Nourishing Cleansing Balm
This cleansing balm is amazing because it doesn't get overly emollient. As a result, you can get a really nice massage out of your cleansing process.
$20
-
2. GOOP by Juice Beauty Luminous Melting Cleanser
Hands down, this product was my favorite from the Goop by Juice Beauty release.The blend of almond, olive, and coconut oils makes for a balm that somehow melts back into a super thin oil that isn't drippy.
It also has sunflower as an ingredient, which purifies as it hydrates the skin. As a result, when you rinse off, you have a lovely glow.
$90
-
3. Aromatherapy Associates Soothing Cleansing Balm
If your skin is dry and sensitive, you will love this. It's a blend of jojoba, essential oils, and vitamin E. It will make you feel better each time your reach for it.
$59
-
4. The Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser
This cleanser is amazing at getting rid of all of your makeup. The perfect first cleanse, in my opinion. It's also infused with rosemary, carrot, and shea butter, so your face is gonna feel super calmed and soft after.
$74
-
5. Elemis 'Pro-Collagen' Cleansing Balm
Heaven. Plain and simple. It's effective at removing makeup, but the ingredients are so yummy you'll want to use it as a second cleanse, too. The blend of rose and mimosa waxes, infused with nourishing elderberry, starflower, and of course, the anti-aging algae padina pavonica, will make you feel like a queen.
$64
-
6. Beautycounter for Target Cleansing Balm
This is rich and soft, but still not heavy. Also, it's arguably one of the most exciting releases to come to Target, given its SUPER clean ingredient list. If you are ingredient conscious, you are in for a real treat.
$30
-
7. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
Another KNOCKOUT from IT Cosmetics, you guys. This cleanser has an anti-aging serum infused in it. This gets the day off your face in one go and has a skin-softening serum concentrate, collagen, hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, and antioxidants. Woof. Oh, and you can use it as an intensive and quick hydrating mask.
$38