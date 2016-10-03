Cara Delevingne's New Tattoo Is Watching You

Keeping up with the latest celebrity tattoos could be a full-time job in and of itself (we're looking at you, Paris Jackson), but it's been a minute since Cara Delevingne added to her array of permanent body art.

👁👁 @caradelevingne A video posted by Bang Bang (@bangbangnyc) on Oct 1, 2016 at 9:24am PDT

Over the weekend, Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, known for his handy work tattooing some pretty prominent Hollywood types, posted a video of a session he had with Delevingne, showing off the model-turned-actress's latest ink: a set of eyes on the back of her neck.

The finished product is pretty damn cool. We'd love to know the inspo behind the tattoo (maybe it's Delevingne's way of letting everyone know she's always watching?), but for now, we'll have to settle for this oddly mesmerizing clip.