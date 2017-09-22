Turns Out, You Can Now Get Botox in a Facial 

Botox. It’s that deep expression line on your forehead’s worst enemy, and for some, it’s the end of sweat stains on their tailored white shirts. And as it turns out, it’s also the star ingredient for a new facial (yes, facial) developed by board-certified and New York City-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Norman Rowe.

This might come as confusing, especially because the ingredient is usually injected into a muscle using a needle to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, or to prevent them from sticking around in the first place. In fact, according to the Botox site, that’s the only approved use for it currently.

Dr. Rowe, however, had other ideas. He created a virtually painless microneedling-like machine with cannulated needles that penetrate a fraction of a millimeter into the skin to deliver a bespoke cocktail of medications and ingredients, including Botox. At the same time they’re getting microneedling, they’re also getting an injection of different ingredients that can treat a plethora of different issues.

Unlike a traditional Botox injection for wrinkles that goes deep into the skin to hit the muscle, this injection of the ingredient is at the surface. "The microinjections we are giving inject a fraction of a millimeter," explains Dr. Rowe. "All I’m doing is treating the skin and no deeper, whereas Botox fillers you inject much deeper than the level of the skin."

RELATED: I Tried Kim Kardashian's Body Highlighting Routine, and Now I'm Exhausted

Some other common ingredients used for the cocktails include hyaluronic acid and green tea extract derivatives for plumpness, and vitamin C to boost glow and radiance. "As you do the treatment with the cannulated needles, you make the holes in the skin—the medications go through the holes and in where they are needed.”

He adds, "I’m not using Botox for wrinkle sake; I’m using Botox for improving your skin look sake."

So what is the Botox for if not for stopping lines from forming? Pore size and even oil production. After doing the treatment, he explains he's had patients mention that their skin has become less oily, or some have even claimed their acne has cleared up. "One of the reasons we think that happens is, in our skin, our oil glands that are like little urns have an opening in them—there’s a muscle around that urn," he explains. "When you need to sweat, that muscle contracts and squeezes the urn, as an analogy, out comes the oil as sweat. So if I diminish that squeezing, it will diminish the amount of oil secretion."

VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: The Modern Perm

Then, that opening becomes even smaller. Dr. Rowe says he's decreasing "the body's ability to squeeze that urn." As he does that, he also decreased the amount of oil coming out of the pore, therefore making it smaller.

It's a 20-minute treatment, and because the formula is individualized, it's really ideal for anyone. And it's not just for your face, either. "I’ve had women come in—they want to use it on their face, on their neck, on the décolletage, on hands," says Dr. Rowe. Like a regular facial, it's recommended about once a month.

After its given, the skin might look like you have a mild windburn, so moisturizing and sun protection are recommended. "Other than that, I’ve had women come in here on their lunch and they don’t mind going back to the office."

As you can imagine, it doesn't come cheap. Prices can range from $750 to a whopping $1,200! Ah, the price we pay to get the grease to go away.