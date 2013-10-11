See MAC's Entire Holiday Makeup Collection Right Now!

While we have yet to choose our Halloween costumes, MAC's upcoming holiday collection already has us making our wish lists and checking them twice! For their 2013 lineup, the beauty giant looked to the night for inspiration, decking out the jewel-toned shades with packaging so pretty, you won't even need wrapping paper. The nail polishes, blushes, and eye shadows offer a grown-up version of festive sparkle, while the all-inclusive palettes are perfect go-to gifts for the person who already has it all. Select products will roll out to MAC locations and maccosmetics.com October 17 and 24, with the full range arriving November 7, but you can get a sneak peek in our gallery right now! Get a head-start on your holiday shopping ideas -- whether you're picking items for yourself or a friend -- and click the photo to see the entire collection.

