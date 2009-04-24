Mar 16, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Salon Deals & Steals
-
1. Ted GibsonTHE DEAL On Recessionista Tuesdays (in New York) or Wednesdays (in Maryland), clients can score a haircut or single-process color for $75 (originally $125-$175) and a blowout for only $40 (originally $95-$110).
THE LOCALE
184 Fifth Avenue, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10010
212.633.6333
tedgibsonsalon.com
Ted Gibson Salon at Hela Spa
5481 Wisconsin Avenue, 2nd Level
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
301-951-4445
helaspa.com
-
2. Warren-TricomiTHE DEAL Purchase 10 blowouts and pay $55 each (originally $76). Blowouts must be purchased in June to receive the special price, but may be used throughout the year.
THE LOCALE
One West 58th Street, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10019
212-262-8899
1 East Putnam Avenue
Greenwich, CT 06830
203-863-9300
warrentricomi.com
-
3. FekkaiTHE DEAL Save 15 percent when you purchase a pack of 15 blowouts (originally $65 and up).
THE LOCALE
2 Lewis Court
Greenwich, CT 06830
203-861-6700
712 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor
New York, NY 10019
212-753-9500
394 West Broadway, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10012
212-888-2600
fekkai.com
-
4. Gene JuarezTHE DEAL Purchase Kerastase Double Force Hairspray at any Gene Juarez salon and receive a complimentary Kerastase Volumactive Mousse, which was voted best volumizer in InStyle's Best Beauty Buys.
THE LOCALE
12 locations in the Seattle area including:
607 Pine Street
Seattle, WA 9810
206-326-6000
genejuarez.com
-
5. ArgyleTHE DEAL Choose from three great offers at the Argyle salon: free bang trims between haircuts, Brazilian Blowouts at a special price of $250 (originally $350) and conditioning treatments for as little as $20. The Brazilian Blowout keeps hair straight, silky and frizz-free for a month and the conditioning treatment extends the life of your cut and color.
THE LOCALE
8358 Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069
310-623-9000
argylela.com
-
6. FekkaiTHE DEAL Save 15 percent when you purchase a pack of 15 blowouts (originally $65 and up).
THE LOCALE
47 Highland Park Village, Suite 207
Dallas, TX 75205
214-219-3600
fekkai.com
-
7. Hair Palace Joico SalonTHE DEAL Receive a complimentary blowout (originally $20) with the purchase of lowlights or highlights ($75), or receive complimentary lowlights with the purchase of highlights.
THE LOCALE
4212 Center Street
Deer Park, TX 77536
281-476-5710
-
8. AzenzaTHE DEAL Salon owners Daniel Zavala and Joan Cauzilla are offering complimentary services for unemployed residents in Michigan’s Oakland and Livingston counties who are participating in the Jobs, Education and Training program. Hair-color brand Goldwell North America is also donating gift bags to help clients maintain their hairstyles.
THE LOCALE
130 W. 14 Mile Road
Birmingham, MI
248-594-6600
azenzasalon.com
-
9. MaxineTHE DEAL If you’re already a Maxine customer, invite a friend and you'll both receive 50 percent off your cut and/or color service (originally $70 and up). Book another appointment while you’re there and receive 25 percent off your next service if it's within eight weeks.
THE LOCALE
712 North Rush Street
Chicago, IL 60611
312-751-1511
maxinesalon.com
-
10. FekkaiTHE DEAL Save 15 percent when you purchase a pack of 15 blowouts (originally $65 and up).
THE LOCALE
Brazilian Court Hotel
301 Australian Avenue
Palm Beach, FL 33480
561-833-9930
fekkai.com
1 of 10
Ted Gibson
THE DEAL On Recessionista Tuesdays (in New York) or Wednesdays (in Maryland), clients can score a haircut or single-process color for $75 (originally $125-$175) and a blowout for only $40 (originally $95-$110).
THE LOCALE
184 Fifth Avenue, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10010
212.633.6333
tedgibsonsalon.com
Ted Gibson Salon at Hela Spa
5481 Wisconsin Avenue, 2nd Level
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
301-951-4445
helaspa.com
THE LOCALE
184 Fifth Avenue, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10010
212.633.6333
tedgibsonsalon.com
Ted Gibson Salon at Hela Spa
5481 Wisconsin Avenue, 2nd Level
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
301-951-4445
helaspa.com
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:15 PM
How to Completely Cover Up a Zit with Concealer
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Victoria Beckham Is Launching Her Own Skincare Line
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:15 PM
Padma Lakshmi Says This Is the Best Eye Makeup Shade for Dark Skin Tones
Mar 15, 2018 @ 1:45 PM
The Eyelash Growth Serums That Really Work, According to Beauty Pros
Mar 15, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Cate Blanchett Reveals She Got a Foreskin Facial with Sandra Bullock
Mar 15, 2018 @ 10:15 AM
3 Ways to Get Rid of Puffy Eyes After Crying
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:00 AM