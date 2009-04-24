THE DEAL Choose from three great offers at the Argyle salon: free bang trims between haircuts, Brazilian Blowouts at a special price of $250 (originally $350) and conditioning treatments for as little as $20. The Brazilian Blowout keeps hair straight, silky and frizz-free for a month and the conditioning treatment extends the life of your cut and color.THE LOCALE8358 Sunset BoulevardWest Hollywood, CA 90069310-623-9000