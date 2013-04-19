Mar 16, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Red-Carpet Manicures
Take a tip from these tips—find out what the stars are wearing on their polished nails!
2. Ashley Madekwe
"I got this done at esNAIL on Melrose Avenue. I wanted to have a little fun, so I got gold studs."
3. Kristin Davis
"I'm wearing French Affair by Essie. I did this all by myself."
4. Janelle Monáe
"This glossy Cover Girl polish []in Tickled Pink[] is gorgeous. I love the bright color"
5. Julianne Hough
"I did a gel lacquer because it lasts for so long and I'm about to go to Europe for two weeks."
6. Jordin Sparks
"I'm obsessed with this cool liquid sand finish from Mariah Carey's OPI collection. It's called Can't Let Go."
7. Garcelle Beauvais
"I love the green shade of Don't Mess with OPI. I never do gel manicures, because I like to change colors—two weeks is a long time with just one!"
