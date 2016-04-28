These Beauty Products Prove that Everything is Better Whipped

As with anything, there's a dark side to the #fitspo revolution. Sure, an instavideo of a bench-pressing Bella Thorne might inspire you to pump some iron in time for bikini season, but your newfound motivation could also mean having to pass on those sinful treats you love so much. (After all, a dollop of whipped cream on top of your drink of choice at Starbucks won't get you a body like Kendall Jenner's—or abs like Emily Ratajkowski's.) Beauty brands, however, are allowing you to be a bit more indulgent. Conditioners are reemerging in the form of mousses, face creams as soufflés, and body lotions as whipped creams and butters. Go ahead, dip into these guilt-free goodies. You've got our approval.
1. Joico Moisture Co+Wash Whipped Cleansing Conditioner
Lose the notion that co-washes are reserved for curly girls. Skipping the shampoo and opting for cleansing conditioners can benefit any hair type that could use some help in the moisture department. Just a dollop of Joico's mousse-textured cleansing conditioner will purify your scalp and soften your strands without stripping your hair of its natural oils (as many traditional shampoos do). Plus, the brand offers the same product for those with curly or color-treated hair. See—we told you it was made for anyone!
$24
2. Sephora Collection Whipped Cream Body Moisturizer
Think of this as the fat-free version of all body creams. The fast-absorbing, water-based lotion hydrates with watermelon extract and leaves skin silky—never greasy or sticky.
Sephora Collection | $25
3. Buxom Wildly Whipped Lightweight Liquid Lipstick in Exhibitionist
The formidable matte lipstick trend has beauty brands working overtime to produce products that offer a matte finish without compromising hydration. Buxom's one of the few that has nailed it. The whipped formula goes on with ease and packs in shea and cocoa butters to keep your lips chap-free.
Buxom Inc | $21
4. Edward Bess Expressionist Whipped Liner and Shadow Wardrobe with Dual Ended Brush
Trade powder shadows with light and airy cream formulas like this one. The smooth glide will allow you to create the easiest feline flicks and smoky eyes ever. Promise.
Edward Bess | $55
5. Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
If you like your face lotion the way you like your whipped toppings—thick and creamy—this one was made for you. The dense crème is infused with not one but six exotic oils for an endless supply of moisture. It's also enriched with plantain extract to firm and brighten dull skin.
Drunk Elephant | $60
6. Tom Ford Radiant Moisture Soufflé
Revive sallow skin with this rich cream. Chock-full-of antioxidants, the buttery formula will plump and hydrate your skin for a fresh finish. An infusion of golden pearls will also leave you with a youthful glow—no highlighter necessary.
Tom Ford | $98