THE CLAIM The ingredients in Dr. Hauschka's deodorant are about as pure as it gets-no parabens, aluminum, petrochemicals or phthalates.THE EXPERT SAYS "It's not an antiperspirant, so it won't help with sweating," says Wilson. "But what causes stinky pits is the bacteria that feed off the sweat. This contains farnesol, an alcohol with antimicrobial properties, to eliminate that problem."OUR VERDICT The texture takes some getting used to: It's wet, and one tester called it "slimy"-exactly what we don't want our underarms to feel like. But after it dried, we loved that all we smelled for 12 hours was the fresh scent of grapefruit and citrus.TRY IT YOURSELFDr. Hauschka Deodorant Fresh, $23; drhauschka.com