Mar 16, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Do These Green Beauty Products Actually Work?
1. Raw MakeupTHE CLAIM Created by Gisele Bündchen's makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift, the RMS cream makeup line (it includes everything from foundation to lip stains) contains unprocessed, raw, food-grade organic ingredients like coconut oil and cocoa butter.
THE EXPERT SAYS "All the products have a sheen to them that looks fresh but not too shimmery," says makeup artist Nick Barose. "The sheer eye shadows are especially nice for creating a sexy smoky eye."
OUR VERDICT Greening our makeup bag has been a challenge (usually because the mineral pigments leave an ashy cast or don't blend well), but these pearlescent balms look as pretty on our skin as they do in the pots.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Clockwise, RMS Beauty Beauty Lip 2 Cheek in Smile, $36. Cream eye shadows in Magnetic and Solar, $28 each. Living Luminizer, $38. All available at rmsbeauty.com.
2. Food for Your FaceTHE CLAIM With an ingredient list that reads like a green juice cleanse-brussels sprouts! kale! asparagus!-Dr. Alkaitis's veggie mask aims to soothe dry and irritated skin. It's no surprise that the namesake creator has a history in molecular biology and pharmacognosy (the study of the medicinal property of plants).
THE EXPERT SAYS "It's loaded with vitamins and nutrients that will make your skin glow," says N.Y.C. dermatologist Francesca Fusco. "I'd recommend it to patients with sensitive or inflamed skin that can't tolerate traditional masks."
OUR VERDICT The smell is a little funky (due to the absence of dyes and perfumes), but after seeing our radiant skin, this mask has a permanent place in our skin care regimen.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Alkaitis Universal Organic mask, $45; alkaitis.com.
3. Energy-Saving Hair DryerTHE CLAIM This wood-grain printed low-EMF dryer by Paul Mitchell uses 25 percent less energy while providing the same power as an 1875-watt dryer.
THE EXPERT SAYS "It has impressive power, and the targeted nozzle shape makes it very efficient for drying small sections of hair," says N.Y.C. hairstylist David Evangelista.
OUR VERDICT We were able to get our sopping strands dry in 30 minutes-about the same time it takes with a traditional dryer. And it's so light weight, our arms never even got tired.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Paul Mitchell Nature Inspired Express Ion dryer, $190; paulmitchell.com for stores.
4. Natural Teeth WhitenerTHE CLAIM This fluoride-free toothpaste by Dentisse combines breath-freshening peppermint oil with two types of clay-kaolin and bentonite-to gently remove surface stains.
THE EXPERT SAYS "It's like giving your teeth a spa treatment," says Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., dentist Jason Olitsky.
OUR VERDICT With its intense minty flavor, we definitely felt like we got a deep clean. But after using it for two weeks, the coffee stains on our front teeth faded only slightly.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Dentisse Natural Reflection toothpaste, $17; dentisse.com.
5. Peel-Off Nail PolishTHE CLAIM Say goodbye to stinky nail polishes and noxious removers. Sula's water-based lacquer lasts three to five days and can be peeled off as soon as it starts to chip. The formula also contains strengthening nutrients like provitamin B5, previously found only in hair products.
THE EXPERT SAYS "Skipping nail polish remover will make the nail beds less dry, " says New York manicurist Jin Soon Choi. "I also love the shade range. Lots of fun brights!"
OUR VERDICT Perfect for nail fanatics like us, who switch up our shade daily. But if you're hoping to get a full week's wear out of your mani, you'll need to reapply a clear topcoat every day.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Sula Paint & Peel polish in Azur and Kelly, $9; sulabeauty.com.
6. Puffy-Eye CureTHE CLAIM With anti-inflammatory honey and moisturizing soybean extracts, Tarte's under eye treatment (available in four shades) promises a 56 percent reduction in puffiness after four weeks. The long-lasting mineral pigments instantly conceal dark circles and soften wrinkles.
THE EXPERT SAYS "I'd call this product semi natural," says cosmetic chemist Ni'Kita Wilson. "While the natural ingredients can alleviate some inflammation, the tetrapeptide-14 (a synthetic protein) is really responsible for the greatest reduction in puffiness."
OUR VERDICT Once we broke the habit of applying concealer with our fingers (this industrial-strength formula requires the blending power of synthetic bristles), we loved that it gave our swollen eyes an instant fix. Plus it camouflaged discoloration, and hid fine lines.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Tarte Dark Circle Defense, $32 (including brush); sephora.com.
7. Two-in-One CandleTHE CLAIM Talk about a hot treat! This paraffin-free apricot-oil, coconut-butter and beeswax candle, created by The actress Izabella Miko, releases the scent of flowers and grass as it melts into an organic moisturizer that you can slather onto skin.
THE EXPERT SAYS Everything from the reclaimed green glass votive to the wood wick is sustainable. As for its skin-hydrating capabilities: "It does moisturize your skin," says Dr. Fusco. "You just want to be sure to let it cool first."
OUR VERDICT We love the scent and the crackling-wood-fire sound it makes as it burns, but scooping out the moisturizer does get a bit messy.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Eko Miko candle in Eko Heroine, $69; shopekomiko.com.
8. Lip ScrubTHE CLAIM Think of it as a little miracle for your chapped lips: Tiny sugar crystals are suspended in a shea butter base to soften lips as they gently slough off flaky skin.
THE EXPERT SAYS "Women tend to think they can take a packet of sugar to exfoliate their lips, but used alone, sugar can be too rough," says Dr. Fusco. "This is a gentle yet effective alternative."
OUR VERDICT We've been scrubbing three times a day just because it feels so darn good. Another bonus: It makes lips look fuller.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Wholearth certified organic 2-in-1 lip scrub & balm, $22; wholearthbeauty.com.
9. Firming Body CreamTHE CLAIM Free from sulfates, parabens and synthetic fragrance, Ren's moisturizer relies on "bioactives" sourced from wild yam, sea-buckthorn-berry oil and soybean extract that aim to eliminate sagginess.
THE EXPERT SAYS "There are several ingredients in this that may give a temporary tightening to the skin," says Dr. Fusco. "But I haven't found any hard data in medical peer-reviewed journals about their long-term firming benefits."
OUR VERDICT Did it tighten every ripple on our body? No. But skin looked hydrated and smooth. And we are totally addicted to its delicate sweet scent and instant absorbability.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Ren Wild Yam firming body cream, $57; renskincare.com.
10. Hair ExfoliatorTHE CLAIM Consider it a face scrub for your hair; instead of sulfates or silicones, Redken Sea Polish uses pumice to gently remove product buildup without damaging the hair cuticle, allowing strands to reflect more light.
THE EXPERT SAYS "I understand using a scalp exfoliator, because buildup around the follicles can prevent healthy hair growth," says David Evangelista. "But a clarifying shampoo is more than sufficient to clean your strands." Ni'Kita Wilson adds, "The pumice will smooth hair, but don't overuse because it will make strands more susceptible to frizz and damage from heat styling tools."
OUR VERDICT Our hair felt silkier after one wash. Amazingly, the grains are small enough so they rinse out more easily than we'd expected.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Redken Nature's Rescue Refining Sea polish, $19; redken.com for salons.
11. Hypo-Allergenic Laundry BallTHE CLAIM Do your laundry-without detergent. The Ecowasbal filled with ceramic beads creates ions that release the grime. It works with any type of fabric and lasts 1,000 cycles.
THE EXPERT SAYS Washing machines are one of the biggest water users in a home, especially if you run an extra rinse cycle after using too much detergent.
OUR VERDICT It doesn't have the stain-fighting ability of a liquid soap, but our clothes felt and smelled refreshed.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Greenhabits Amsterdam Ecowasbal, $38; thefutureperfect.com.
12. Rx-Strength Wrinkle SerumTHE CLAIM Combining an extract taken from the African anogeissus tree with proven wrinkle-fighting peptides, Origins' new Plantscription serum aims to even out blotchy skin and give it a smoother appearance. Internal studies found results comparable to a prescription retinoid.
THE EXPERT SAYS "This is a cosmetically elegant product: nice smell and feel-good texture, which is important because you'll actually use it and see results," says Dr. Fusco.
OUR VERDICT Love! Our forehead wrinkles were less visible after four weeks. Plus, it didn't cause inflammation or redness, a common effect of retinol.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Origins Plantscription anti-aging serum, $55; origins.com.
13. Aluminum-Free DeodorantTHE CLAIM The ingredients in Dr. Hauschka's deodorant are about as pure as it gets-no parabens, aluminum, petrochemicals or phthalates.
THE EXPERT SAYS "It's not an antiperspirant, so it won't help with sweating," says Wilson. "But what causes stinky pits is the bacteria that feed off the sweat. This contains farnesol, an alcohol with antimicrobial properties, to eliminate that problem."
OUR VERDICT The texture takes some getting used to: It's wet, and one tester called it "slimy"-exactly what we don't want our underarms to feel like. But after it dried, we loved that all we smelled for 12 hours was the fresh scent of grapefruit and citrus.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Dr. Hauschka Deodorant Fresh, $23; drhauschka.com.
14. 48-Hour Frizz FighterTHE CLAIM Usually defrizzers rely on silicones (molecules that instantly smooth hair but can make it dull and dry over time). L'Oréal's tamer uses natural oils to seal the cuticle.
THE EXPERT SAYS "This product contains little natural oil," says Wilson. "It is, however, smoothing the cuticle with a natural fixative similar to those used in hairsprays and then keeping strands soft with a hefty dose of glycerin."
OUR VERDICT After testing nearly every anti-frizz potion, we found that this leaves our hair smoother than almost anything else on the market.
TRY IT YOURSELF
L'Oréal Paris Eversleek Taming Crème serum, $9; drugstore.com.
15. Better-Than-Falsies MascaraTHE CLAIM There's no shortage of innovation in the mascara category. But what makes Organic Wear special is that it contains no synthetic polymers and dyes, no thickening fibers, and no synthetic solvents. Instead it uses rice protein and tapioca starch to boost volume.
THE EXPERT SAYS "I love the rich black tone," says Barose. "Several hours after applying, lashes still feel soft and well conditioned, not crunchy or dry."
OUR VERDICT The jumbo brush takes some getting used to. Try this one-sweep technique: Hold the brush at the bottom of the lash and wriggle it back and forth to deposit pigment. Then pull upward through the tips of lashes.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Physicians Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Origin Jumbo Lash mascara, $10; physiciansformula.com for stores.
16. Mousse ShampooTHE CLAIM Privé's aluminum can uses air-powered technology to hold twice as much product as traditional bottles. A pea-size drop expands into a rich sulfate-free foam that will completely cover even long hair. Bonus: Return empty cans to the salon to be refilled and reused.
THE EXPERT SAYS "One ingredient-methylchloroisothiazolinone-is a chemical preservative that might have been replaced with a more gentle one," observes Wilson.
OUR VERDICT We usually use a ton of shampoo to clean our long hair, but this took only a tiny bit. We also liked the fresh scent that wasn't too perfumey.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Privé Concept Vert Rejuvenating Pure shampoo, $28; priveproducts.com for stores.
17. Chemical-Free SunscreenTHE CLAIM Unlike most natural physical blockers, Suntegrity's 20 percent zinc oxide formula won't leave a white cast or tacky film on skin.
THE EXPERT SAYS "I love everything about this sunscreen: It's vegan and cruelty-free, and I can recommend it to patients with sensitive skin," says Dr. Fusco.
OUR VERDICT We were initially thrown by the ghostly pallor it left on our face, but it faded, leaving a smooth base for makeup application.
TRY IT YOURSELF
Suntegrity All Natural moisturizing face protection SPF 30, $45; suntegrityskincare.com.
