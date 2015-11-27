8 Essential Beauty Products to Use When You’re Sick

You may be drinking lots of liquids, getting enough sleep every night, and diligently washing your hands, but despite all of the precautions you take, sometimes you can’t avoid getting hit by illness during cold and flu season. Ideally, we’d all get a few days to slow down and comfort ourselves at home, equipped with endless cups of tea and Netflix, but due to work and social commitments, we’re forced to push through it.
Your makeup routine is probably the last thing you’re thinking of as you round up enough energy to get out of bed, get dressed, and get through the day; but the following products we've gathered aren’t just focused on making you look good, but feeling better too. These eight beauty products are simple ways to mask how terrible you really feel, and quickly heal cold and flu symptoms.
1. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Butterfly Waterproof Mascara
Watery eyes and mascara never mix, but a waterproof formula will stay in place throughout the day so tired, puffy eyes from coughing fits keeping you up at night, look awake and energized.
($9; walmart.com)
2. Pursoma Hot Tub Bath
If you don’t own a hot tub, this soak is the next best thing. Ginger root, sea salt and French green clay work to soothe your aching body and decongest your sinuses. Pour it into a hot bath, step into the tub, and let the trio of detoxifying ingredients get to work to stimulate circulation and clear your body of excess fluids so you feel rejuvenated, refreshed, and more like your healthy self.
($36; nordstrom.com)
3. Kiehl’s Eye Alert
Nothing gives away how rotten you really feel like puffy, fatigued eyes. To look more alert, apply a soothing cream to soothe eyes and minimize dark circles from lack of sleep.
($23; kiehls.com)
4. Avène Skin Recovery Cream
Tissue may be essential for a runny nose, but it can really rough up your skin and cause redness. Hydrate the area around your nose and any other areas in need with a rich moisturizer that’s healing, but gentle on seriously damaged skin.
($34; dermstore.com)
5. Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
When you’re sick, who has the motivation to wash and style their hair? After all, just getting out of bed requires expending most of your energy. A dry shampoo will help extend your last wash throughout your illness by absorbing excess oils and adding volume at the roots for hair that looks effortless and lived-in, but not dirty.
($20; sephora.com)
6. Maybelline New York Eye Studio Color Tattoo Metal 24hr Cream Gel Shadow in Barely Branded
Fake bright eyes by swiping a gilded cream shadow in your eye creases to open them up, and appear awake and rested.
($6; target.com)
7. Clinique SuperBalm Lip Treatment
Repair dry, chapped lips with this healing balm that contains emollients and antioxidants, making it ideal for smoothing and hydrating lips. It’s also fragrance-free so it’s guaranteed not to cause further irritation.
($16; sephora.com)
8. Glossier. Soothing Face Mist
Running out of sick days means you’re faced to stick it out at the office no matter how awful you feel. Keep a soothing face mist at your desk to spritz and cool down irritated, dry skin at work. You’ll wonder how you ever made it through workdays without it.
($18; glossier.com)