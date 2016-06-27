6 Products You've Seen on Instagram That You Need IRL

If you’ve been keeping tabs on all of your fave beauty bloggers and influencers (like when you have so many open tabs your laptop starts to lag), then you’re probably dying to get your manicured hands on the products taking over your Insta feed. So many members of our #MIMISquad have posted a pic of their June Beauty Bag, and we're here to help you out with the 411 on what's inside.
Summer skin care isn't just about upping that SPF. It's also about oil control, getting that glow, suitcase-safe products, and channeling your inner beach goddess. So how did we make that possible for our beauty besties?
This month we featured Murad InstaMatte Oil Control Mask ($38, murad.com), Ole Henrikson Truth Serum Collagen Booster ($72, olehenrikson.com), H2O Plus On the Move Cleansing Stick ($28, h2oplus.com), Stowaway Cosmetics Creme Lipstick ($15, stowawaycosmetics.com), Skintimate Signature Scents Island Berry Breeze Shave Gel ($3, skintimate.com), and Vita Liberata Self Tan Dry Oil ($54, sephora.com). These products are here to keep you glowing all summer long (and probs beyond that).
I can't wait to get into these products from the latest Mimi bag. They're slowly turning me into a beauty product junkie!
I'm a beauty junkie so I seriously get so excited when my monthly #mimibag shows up! I loved the June bag that was filled with products perfect for prepping and protecting my skin this summer (my fave is the @ole_henriksen collagen booster serum as its helped lighten my sunspots!)! And I'll be trying out that tanning oil this weekend as it's gotten so many good reviews on @sephora!
New month = new #MimiBag. This one is stocked with summer essentials, just in time to dive into sun & sand season! Can't wait to try all these amazing products.
