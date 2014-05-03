Orphan Black Hairstyle Exclusive: We’ve Got All the Details!

May 3, 2014 @ 10:00 AM
Listen up, #CloneClub! Ahead of tonight’s brand new episode of @OrphanBlack, we chatted with the head of the hair department Sandy Sokolowski to find out what goes into creating each clone’s signature hairstyle. Click through the gallery to get the inside scoop on this process, and why Sandy says, “the idea of me having a bad hair day is not an option.”
1. SANDY'S METHODEquipped with 30 years of experience in this business and a background in theater, Sandy builds all the wigs himself. He says that when creating the hairstyle for each clone, he tries ''to look at their life as a whole first, and then transfer that to the head.''
2. COSIMA NIEHAUSClone Cosima's signature hairstyle is dreadlocks, but this look is really an illusion. Sandy explains that her hair is basically ''a cage with hair on it. It’s a trick that you use in theater'' when creating high wigs (think: Marie Antoinette). Sandy says, ''it's light as a feather.''
3. SARAH MANNINGSandy describes Sarah's hair as a ''distressed, sort of natural wave that's progressed'' since the first time we saw her. She has gone through both emotional and physical changes, so for Sandy, effectively conveying this progression means showing that it's not just ''a change of hairstyle, it’s more of an evolution.''
4. ALISON HENDRIXPart of what Sandy describes as Alison’s ''soccer mom'' look is her signature bangs. But believe it or not, they are actually just a hairpiece. Sandy says that if you saw this part of her costume, ''you wouldn't believe that that's what was actually on her head to make the look.''
5. IT'S ALL IN THE DETAILSSandy says that in terms of the clones' hairstyles, every little detail is thought out. For example, Helena ''intentionally has dark roots with a bad bleach job.'' He goes on to explain that the idea behind this look is that she's done it ''herself in a bathroom someplace.''
6. CLONE-SWAPPINGBecause each clone is played by the same actress (Tatiana Maslany), one of the challenges Sandy faces is making sure that they are all believable. According to Sandy, things can ''get to be wacky'' when shooting scenes with multiple clones, especially when they are impersonating each other.
7. BAD HAIR DAYS ARE NOT AN OPTIONAnother huge challenge is the time constraints involved with shooting one actress playing so many different characters all in one day. Sandy explains that each change has to be done in ''30 minutes or less from one clone to the next,'' so when he's having to create three clones' hair at a time, ''the pressure's really on.'' Says Sandy: ''We have to bring it every time.''
According to Sandy, ''there's some stuff this season that's going to blow your mind.'' Be sure to tune in Saturdays at 9/8 C on @BBCAmerica to see for yourself.