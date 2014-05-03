Orphan Black Hairstyle Exclusive: We’ve Got All the Details!

May 3, 2014 @ 10:00 AM
BY: Tessa Trudeau

Listen up, #CloneClub! Ahead of tonight’s brand new episode of @OrphanBlack, we chatted with the head of the hair department Sandy Sokolowski to find out what goes into creating each clone’s signature hairstyle. Click through the gallery to get the inside scoop on this process, and why Sandy says, “the idea of me having a bad hair day is not an option.”

