Sep 27, 2017 @ 9:00 PM
Never Take a Bad Picture Again
-
1. Look Up at the camera
As a selfie pro, Rihanna knows that a slight stare up at the camera is the quickest way to a sexy smoulder. It also raises your eyebrows, "creating the attractive look of large eyes," Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel, a facial plastic surgeon, explains.
-
2. Master Different AnglesShow off your photography skills and snap a shot from an interesting angle like Selena Gomez. Also, "try slightly lowering the shoulder towards the camera. This will relatively elongate your neck and slim it out," says Spiegel.
-
3. Use Soft Light
"Soft light is flattering light," says photographer Chris Schoenbohm. Because Nina Dobrev’s outdoorsy photo took place on a cloudy day, the soft light was helpful in flattering her flawless complexion.
-
4. Sport a healthy glow
Take a cue from Julianne Hough and apply blush to the apples of your cheeks for a natural flush of color.
-
5. Get your skin camera ready
Get ready for your close up by dabbing on some concealer for a blemish-free appearance like Emmy Rossum.
-
6. Have FunA great selfie is one that shows off your personality. If you're not having fun, "it’s impossible to get a great shot," says Schoenbohm. Let loose by making a funny face.
-
7. Tilt Your HeadA head tilt, like the one demonstrated by Beyonce in her pixie debut, will do the trick when trying to avoid any double chin exposure. Plus, " everyone loves a nice, sexy jawline," says Schoenbohm.
-
8. Find Your Best Profile"We all have a better side," Schoenbohm adds. When practicing for your perfect selfie, figure out which side works best and stick with it like Ashley Madekwe.
1 of 8
Look Up at the camera
As a selfie pro, Rihanna knows that a slight stare up at the camera is the quickest way to a sexy smoulder. It also raises your eyebrows, "creating the attractive look of large eyes," Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel, a facial plastic surgeon, explains.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Sep 26, 2017 @ 7:30 PM
Twitter Is Officially Testing Longer Tweets
Sep 12, 2017 @ 2:45 PM
The New iPhone X Is Even More Futuristic Than We’d Imagined
Jul 11, 2017 @ 5:45 PM
Introducing Louis Vuitton's Sleek New Smartwatch
Jun 26, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
These Are the Best iPhone Photos of the Year
Jun 21, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
New Emojis Are Here—Including the Feminist Icon We Deserve
Jun 7, 2017 @ 10:00 AM
How to Make Online Shopping Even Easier with Orchard Mile's New Feature
Jun 4, 2017 @ 3:45 PM