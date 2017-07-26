This Toxin-Free Nail Polish Comes in Over 100 Colors

It takes us a minimum of 15 minutes to pick out our polish at the salon because of the endless options. Sure, we complain about out indecisiveness, but we have it any other way? Absolutely not.

We live for the racks and racks of polish, and when the formulas are free of potential toxins, it’s even better. That’s why we were so excited to find out that LVX, a 7-free polish brand we discovered at COSMOPROF North America, has 100+ color options.

The brand was created by founder Branka Tomic after she realized there was a void of sustainable-driven, health conscious, and ultra luxe polish on the market. Five years later, the brand is offered at some of the top spas in the U.S., has become a sponsor during Miami Swim Wekk, and has an Instagram following of over 40K.

gang's all here 😎 via @veganmiam A post shared by LVX Nail Lacquer (@shoplvx) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

Some of the polish names like a more literal approach (think Jade), while others require a bit more research. "This is one of my favorite tasks as Creative Director," explains Tomic of naming her collections. "I love to research each shade to see if it has any significance or fun historical references. For example, our classic red or ‘Ferrari’ red if you will was named Modena. Modena is a small ancient city in Northern Italy, which was home to Enzo Ferrari himself. This northern region is stunning. I had the pleasure of visiting Modena a few years ago during a trip to Italy!"

But the brand isn't limited to just lacquer—it also includes treatments like nail oil, top and base coats, and remover.

Each bottle goes for $18 a pop and promises a long wear, high gloss, and gel-like single coat coverage, and each season six new colors get added to the roster.

You might need to up that manicure color decision time frame to 20 minutes after all.