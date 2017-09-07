The Prettiest Nail Art Designs to Try This Fall

Good news for anyone who craves more than just two coats of nude polish. Nail art will never be over. From floral designs to negative space to sketches you see on Instagram, adding an extra design element to your manicure is still on trend for this season. So whether you’re going to leave it up to the professionals at the salon or want to show off your skills and steady hands at home, we’ve rounded up some of the prettiest and most unique designs to download on your digits this fall.
Delicate Flowers
If you have the energy, go ahead and seal dried flowers on your nails like the pros did at Preen's Fall 2017 runway show. But if life is a bit busy (and believe us, we get it), test out your freehand skills or go for a floral nail wraps from brands like NCLA.
One Statement Nail
Here's one nail art design anyone can master. Take the "statement nail" trend super literally and paint only one nail in a trending fall nail color like essie's Knee-High Life ($12; target.com).
The New French Manicure
Not into the standard French manicure? Update it with colored tips in a chevron shape, similar to what the models wore at the Jenny Packham Fall 2017 New York Fashion Week show.
Wild Side
While nude nail polish shades will continue to dominate, you don't have to shy away from the extreme. Bring neon colors and animal prints into the picture with like this Pucci manicure moment.
Pop of Color
Metallics are a fall favorite—in fashion and in beauty. Go for a sparkly silver and add a pop of color just at the tips.
Polka Dots
Channel the Alice and Olivia aesthetic and paint your nails a glossy black. Then, add a few dots of metallic or gold polish on top for a simple polka dot effect.