The Prettiest Nail Art Designs to Try This Fall

Good news for anyone who craves more than just two coats of nude polish. Nail art will never be over. From floral designs to negative space to sketches you see on Instagram, adding an extra design element to your manicure is still on trend for this season. So whether you’re going to leave it up to the professionals at the salon or want to show off your skills and steady hands at home, we’ve rounded up some of the prettiest and most unique designs to download on your digits this fall.

VIDEO: How to Master the Center Part Manicure