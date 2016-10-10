What the KarJenner Sisters' Eyebrows REALLY Say About Them

Kylie Jenner’s eyebrow story isn’t your average tale of over-plucking and years of regrets. On top of knowing what pencil works for her and how to fill them in, Kylie knows what her brows say about her personality. No, really! And she went to a professional face reader to find out.

In a post on her app, Kylie revealed that she went to pro face reader Jean Haner for the lowdown on what all the KarJenner sisters' eyebrows truly reveal about them.

So Kylie? Apparently her brows aren't as long as the others and that says she always makes sure she's certain in her decisions. "These eyebrows show she's got a clarity of mind that many people can lack," the post reads.

Kendall's hold a diagonal slant, which apparently indicates she's a thinker.

Kourtney's brows are rounded and placed high above her eyes, which points to the fact that she is kind, has good taste, and high principles, while Khloe's long and full brows show that she can deal with drama and values her relationships. But, I mean, we kinda already knew that about KoKo, right?

And Kim K.W? "Kim's long, strong eyebrows reveal a woman who knows what she wants and how she's going to get it! They show she has a well-organized, logical mind and she can really make things happen," reads the post.

Yeah, that one seems right on target.

Next time maybe Kylie can request a reading on what your favorite Lip Kit says about you. Just a thought.