Shop the Exact Lipsticks from the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet 

No memorable red carpet beauty moment is complete without a killer lipstick. At the 2017 Golden Globes, the stars upped the award show ante with gorgeous colors that we’re willing to bet you’ll want to try. While Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra, and Chrissy Teigen stole the show with their moody, vampy lip shades, pretty pinks like Natalie Portman’s also held their own, too. Since there’s no easier way of injecting a bit of red carpet glam into your day-to-day routine, we’ve done the investigative work for you by tracking down the bullets the stars were wearing at the show. Keep scrolling to shop the exact lipstick shades you saw the celebs wearing on the Golden Globes red carpet.

